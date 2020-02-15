PM reiterates Govt’s resolve to maintain law and order, revive economy

LAHORE – Prime Minister, Imran Khan says Pakistan will be transformed into a great nation on the pattern of state of Madinah.

He was addressing the ceremony of distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards in Lahore today [Saturday].

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps to move towards welfare model of the state and our priority is to uplift the weakest segments of society.

He said for the first time in history, duties on import of health related equipment have been removed. Imran Khan said this step will bring revolutionary changes in healthcare system of Pakistan.

Imran Khan, while referring to current inflation in the country, said the contributing reasons are currency depreciation and account deficits due to policies of previous governments. He said inquiry is being held to ascertain the reasons for increase in price of sugar. He said elements involved in profiteering and hoarding of flour and sugar will be taken to task.

Prime Minister congratulated Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid for distributing health insurance cards among five million families in Punjab.

Earlier, the Prime Minister distributed Health Insaaf Cards among the deserving people.

Chairing a meeting of Safe City Authority in Lahore this afternoon, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated government’s resolve to maintain law and order situation, revive economy and provide swift justice to deserving segment of society.

He said maintenance of law and order situation will help promote tourism in the country.

The Prime Minister said the development of the national economy is linked with improvement in law and order situation, and rule of law.

Imran Khan warned that the government will take swift actions against criminals and land grabbers in the country.

He urged the overseas Pakistanis to make investments in Pakistan’s diverse sectors to put the country on road to rapid development.

Addressing the meeting, Managing Director Safe City Authority told the prime minister that Lahore has become one of the 100 safest cities in the world due to measures taken by the Safe City Authority.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore today (Saturday) and discussed overall situation of the province including development projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited state-of-the-art Mobile Laboratory of Punjab Food Authority in Lahore.

The mobile laboratory has the capability to test food adulteration in milk and water on-spot.

Director General Punjab Food Authority briefed the Prime Minister about the functioning of the laboratory.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of Ravi River Front Urban Development Project in Lahore, the Prime Minister directed Lahore Development Authority to prepare an integrated plan to meet the challenge of drinking water as the underground water level is rapidly reducing in the city.

He said said the shortage of clean water and unplanned constructions are the main problems of the city.

Imran Khan also directed the Chief Minister Office to ensure the completion of the project in prescribed time line.

The Prime Minster expressed satisfaction over the roadmap prepared by the provincial administration regarding the completion of the project and said that the project would be a wonderful modern city and attractive to the general public.



