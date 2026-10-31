SECP Marks 39,704 Companies Inactive Over Four Years of Non-Filing

SECP marks 39,704 companies inactive over four years of missed filings.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has marked 39,704 companies as “Inactive by Registrar” after they failed to file annual returns and/or financial statements for four years.

The move aims to improve the reliability of Pakistan’s corporate register and prevent dormant companies from being misused.

The inactive status will appear in the SECP system and remain visible to banks and other stakeholders. These companies will not be able to open new bank accounts. Banks will also freeze their existing accounts until the companies submit overdue documents and restore their active status.

The restrictions will also prevent inactive companies from accessing financial services or registering changes in their directors.

Lahore and Islamabad Account for Most Inactive Companies

The SECP’s city-wise figures show that Lahore and Islamabad account for the largest numbers of inactive companies.

The breakdown is as follows:

Lahore: 13,927

Islamabad: 13,859

Karachi: 4,868

Peshawar: 2,031

Multan: 1,861

Faisalabad: 1,384

Gilgit: 1,102

Quetta: 436

Sukkur: 236

Companies Must Meet Legal Filing Requirements

Under the Companies Act, 2017, companies must file annual returns and, where required, financial statements.

These documents keep public records of companies, their ownership and management up to date. The SECP said prolonged non-filing weakens the corporate register and can undermine efforts to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

Companies can regain active status by submitting their outstanding documents to the regulator.

Pakistan’s Corporate Register Continues to Expand

Despite the action against non-filing companies, Pakistan’s corporate sector continues to grow. The country had 317,002 registered companies at the end of September 2026.

The SECP registered 43,559 new companies during the previous financial year, marking a 24 per cent increase from the year before.

The regulator has also digitised company name reservations and incorporation. It said 99.9 per cent of new companies now register online.

SECP Chairman Emphasises Corporate Transparency

SECP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu said a reliable corporate register forms the foundation of trust in the business sector.

He said the regulator aims to protect the integrity of the financial system while giving companies a clear opportunity to meet their legal obligations and return to active status.

The SECP said the action will strengthen corporate records and support transparency across Pakistan’s financial system.

Follow THE AZB