Coke Studio Nu.WAV Releases ‘Qasam’ Featuring Shae Gill and Afusic

Qasam features Shae Gill and Afusic in the latest Coke Studio Nu.WAV release.

Coke Studio Nu.WAV has released its fifth track, Qasam, featuring Shae Gill and Afusic. Abdullah Kasumbi produced the experimental pop song and directed its music video.

Written by Afusic, Qasam explores a relationship shaped by hurt, attachment and the desire to stay together. The track combines contemporary electronic production with the distinctly South Asian sound of the sarangi.

Kasumbi’s energetic production contrasts with the emotional weight of the lyrics. Afusic brings his recognisable rhythmic phrasing, while Shae Gill explores a different vocal range and style. Sarangi player Gul Khan adds another layer to the electronic arrangement.

Movement Brings the Story to Life

Kasumbi’s direction uses choreography to explore the changing stages of a relationship. The movement reflects two people drawing closer, drifting apart, struggling to trust and trying to reconnect.

The choreography avoids a literal retelling of the lyrics. Instead, dancers use movement to express the relationship’s emotional shifts.

In one sequence, invisible strings appear to connect and control the dancers. In another, their bodies move like stitches, repeatedly joining and separating. Movement director Shams Mansur developed these ideas to reflect the song’s central theme of a relationship struggling to hold together.

Bristol Hotel Provides the Visual Setting

The music video was filmed at Karachi’s century-old Bristol Hotel. Hammad Sohail’s production design incorporates the building’s existing character into the visual setting.

Ageing interiors, chandeliers and weathered surfaces create an atmosphere shaped by time. Fading flowers and an untouched banquet add to the sense of a relationship marked by memories and unresolved emotions.

The video also draws on the Sufi metaphor of the moth and the flame. The idea emerged from Kasumbi and Mansur’s encounters with Rumi and Sufi thought during a visit to Konya.

The familiar shama and parwana imagery represents a moth’s irresistible attraction to a flame. In Qasam, it reflects a relationship in which attraction exists alongside emotional risk. In the closing moments, Shae reaches for Afusic’s hand as the moth finds its way to the flame.

Executive Producer Explains the Creative Vision

Kamal Khan, Executive Producer of Coke Studio Nu.WAV, said the music and video developed together under Kasumbi’s creative direction.

He praised Afusic’s personal songwriting, Shae Gill’s different vocal approach and Mansur’s movement direction. Khan also highlighted the Bristol Hotel’s character and the way the sarangi, dancers and moth-and-flame imagery came together.

He said the different elements helped create a unified creative world for the track.

Shae Gill and Afusic Bring Different Musical Journeys

Shae Gill made her Coke Studio debut with Ali Sethi in Season 14 through Pasoori. The song became the first locally produced Pakistani music video to cross one billion views on YouTube.

She has since worked with artists including Hassan & Roshaan on Sukoon, Ali Sethi, Maanu and Abdullah Siddiqui on Le Right, and Asim Azhar on Bulleya. She also appeared in Coke Studio Global’s One Love with Turkish artist Evdeki Saat.

Afusic has developed from a digital-first singer, songwriter and rapper into an emerging voice in South Asian pop and hip-hop. His breakout track Pal Pal reached audiences beyond Pakistan. It topped the UK Official Asian Music Chart and entered the Canadian Hot 100.

Qasam marks Afusic’s second appearance on Coke Studio Nu.WAV. He previously featured on Dil, the platform’s opening release.

Production Team and Credits

Kasumbi’s work as a producer and director brings the track’s sound and visuals together. He is also co-founder of creative studio FT.WA, whose work spans music production, visual direction and live performance.

Kamal Khan executive produced Qasam. Kasumbi produced, arranged and mixed the track, while Gul Khan performed the sarangi. Sean Tallman handled mastering.

Kasumbi directed the music video, with Babar Dahr handling cinematography and Hammad Sohail overseeing production design. Faraz Sheikh and Team handled styling, while Naweera Azeiz worked on Shae Gill’s look.

Shams Mansur and Shaan-e-Qasim Mansur led the movement direction. Gali Films handled production, with Iman Khan, Jamal Haroon, Zarmeen Ali, Taimur Aamir and Fariha Afzal forming the core production team.

Qasam is the fifth of six Coke Studio Nu.WAV releases, following Dil, Rangeen, Maheya and Shabnam. The series will conclude with one final release.

Follow THE AZB