China-Germany Cultural Exchanges Strengthen Ties Through Tea, Music and Tourism

Cultural exchanges between China and Germany are bringing people from both countries closer through education, music, festivals, tourism and the arts.

The exchanges received fresh attention during a tea reception hosted by Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, for Elke Budenbender, wife of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Beijing on Friday.

The meeting took place during Steinmeier’s state visit to China from October 27 to 31.

Peng recalled her 2017 visit to Germany alongside President Xi. She spoke warmly about the friendship between the two countries and praised Budenbender’s long-standing work to protect the rights and interests of women and children.

The two women also watched a short film showcasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and Germany.

Peng highlighted cooperation in education and culture. She expressed hope that people from both countries would continue to engage, deepen mutual understanding and build closer friendships.

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Budenbender thanked Peng for her hospitality and recognised her contributions to cultural exchanges. She also expressed her willingness to support stronger cooperation and closer ties between the two peoples.

Language Learning Creates New Connections

Language programmes are helping German students learn about China and experience its culture firsthand.

The Leibniz Confucius Institute in Hanover organises summer camps, online language-partner programmes and speech contests. These activities encourage more German students to explore Chinese language and culture.

The Bonn-based Burg Chinese Chorus has also taken cultural learning beyond the classroom. It brought 80 students and teachers to Yunnan, where they joined celebrations at the Yi Torch Festival.

The group sang around a campfire and learned more than 60 Chinese songs while experiencing local traditions.

Festivals and Arts Bring Cultures Together

Cultural festivals and artistic collaborations are creating opportunities for people to experience each other’s traditions.

Berlin’s Red Town Hall has hosted the “Happy Chinese New Year” gala for 12 consecutive years. Around 300 guests attended performances featuring dance, folk music and martial arts.

Frankfurt’s Spring Festival temple fair introduced German audiences to traditional Chinese performances. These included Chaoshan Yingge dance and Ansai waist drums.

In Duisburg, the China Festival combined concerts and film screenings with tai chi and electronic pop music. A separate exhibition in Chengdu brought German and Chinese artists together to explore technology and perception.

These events use music, performance and visual arts to encourage cultural understanding.

Tourism Supports Two-Way Exchanges

Tourism is also strengthening links between the two countries.

Gansu province held a cultural tourism roadshow in Berlin, attracting more than 40 representatives from Germany’s travel industry.

One German travel agent had already organised a group of 38 camper vans travelling from Türkiye to China, according to the report.

China’s visa-free policy for German citizens, extended through 2026, has also made travel between the countries easier.

Building Lasting People-to-People Ties

China-Germany cultural cooperation now extends beyond individual events. Educational programmes, artistic partnerships, festivals and tourism initiatives are creating more opportunities for interaction.

These exchanges allow people to experience each other’s languages, traditions and everyday lives. They also provide a foundation for deeper mutual understanding and lasting friendship between the two countries.