Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Remembered on Death Anniversary for His Role in Kashmir Movement

Tributes paid to former Azad Jammu and Kashmir leader Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan on his death anniversary.

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan was remembered on Thursday as political leaders and supporters paid tribute to his contributions to the Kashmir movement and his leadership in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

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Tributes described the late leader as one of the key figures in the movement, praising his vision, determination and commitment to the cause.

Tributes Highlight His Leadership

Speakers said Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan played a significant role in mobilising Kashmiris through his leadership and political vision.

They noted that 10 July marks not only the anniversary of his death but also a day to remember the determination, sacrifices and resilience associated with the Kashmir movement.

Role in the Kashmir Movement

According to the tribute, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan took what supporters describe as the first practical step in the movement on 23 August 1947 from the historic heights of Neela Butt.

Supporters also said he organised former state military personnel and helped establish a force that later developed into the first Azad Kashmir Battalion and eventually the Qayyum Brigade, comprising six regiments.

Public Service and Political Legacy

During his tenure as President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan worked to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level, according to the statement.

The tribute also described the slogan “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” as a defining political message that supporters say provided direction and purpose to the movement.

Grandson Pays Tribute

Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan’s grandson, Sardar Usman Atiq Khan, urged younger generations to learn about his grandfather’s ideas and struggle.

He said it was a national responsibility to preserve Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan’s legacy and to pass on the message and history of the Kashmir movement to future generations.

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