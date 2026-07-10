Sapna Ghazal Actress Expands Portfolio with New Theatre Plays and Telefilm

Actress Sapna Ghazal prepares for her upcoming theatre productions and television projects.

Sapna Ghazal continues to strengthen her position in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. She is currently working on several theatre productions, television dramas and a new telefilm.

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The versatile actress remains one of Karachi’s busiest performers. She continues to balance stage and television projects throughout the year.

Two Theatre Productions Set for Karachi

Sapna Ghazal will perform in the Urdu family play “La Khaas” on 11 July at the Open Air Theatre of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

Director Imran Nawaz leads the production. He has given the actress a prominent role.

Meanwhile, Sapna Ghazal will also appear in the Punjabi family drama “Keh De Main Teri Aan.” The play will take place on 22 and 23 August at the same venue.

Renowned director Shameer Rahi directs the production. Sapna Ghazal plays one of the story’s central characters.

Actress Completes New Telefilm

Sapna Ghazal has completed work on the telefilm “Rabia Ki Maut.” Abdullah Memon wrote, produced and directed the project.

This time, she plays a modern and glamorous character. The role differs from the traditional characters that audiences usually associate with her.

The production team plans to air the telefilm soon on a private television channel.

Television Career Continues to Grow

Alongside her theatre performances, Sapna Ghazal continues recording television dramas for several channels. As a result, she maintains a demanding work schedule.

Speaking about her career, the actress said she always chooses roles that challenge her acting abilities.

“I always accept roles that offer room for performance,” she said. “I give my full effort to every character so that audiences remember my work.”

A Leading Name in Karachi’s Theatre Scene

Sapna Ghazal has earned recognition for her versatile acting, powerful dialogue delivery and commanding stage presence.

Over the years, she has built a strong reputation in television and theatre. Furthermore, her busy schedule reflects the growing demand for her performances across Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The organisers have invited media representatives, theatre enthusiasts and the public to attend both productions. They also encouraged audiences to support Karachi’s vibrant theatre community.

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