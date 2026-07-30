Pakistani security forces say they intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden vehicles in Balochistan, preventing what officials described as a planned large-scale terrorist attack.

Pakistan’s security forces said they thwarted a major terrorist plot during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district, destroying two explosives-laden vehicles and killing four suspected militants. The military said the operation was launched on Wednesday after intelligence reports indicated the presence of terrorists linked to what it described as the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan.

Feroz Natiq Khusro Memoir Launched at Arts Council Karachi Celebrating a Lifetime of Literary Legacy

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops tracked the movement of two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) before intercepting them. Security personnel swiftly engaged the suspects, destroying both vehicles and neutralising the four militants operating them before they could carry out an attack.

Khuzdar Operation marked another phase in Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, which aims to dismantle militant networks and prevent planned attacks across the country. Military officials said follow-up sanitisation operations are continuing in the surrounding area to ensure that no other suspected militants remain active.

The ISPR stated that security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and maintaining pressure on militant organisations operating in Pakistan. Officials added that intelligence-led operations will continue across the country to counter evolving security threats and safeguard civilian lives.

The military did not disclose the intended target of the destroyed vehicles or whether additional arrests were made during the operation.

Follow THE AZB