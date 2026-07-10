Balochistan Operation Security Forces Say 75 Militants Killed Since July 5

Balochistan Operation continued on Friday as Pakistan’s security forces intensified counterterrorism operations following the attack on the Mangi Dam Police Station, according to security sources.

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The operation, named Operation Shaban, involves the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps (FC) and the Balochistan Police.

Operation Continues in Mountainous Areas

According to security sources, forces have tightened their operation against militants in remote mountainous areas through coordinated ground and air actions.

The sources said security forces had already killed 26 militants during operations conducted on 6 and 7 July.

Meanwhile, security sources reported that forces killed 13 more militants during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of militants killed in Operation Shaban to 39.

Attack on Police Station Repelled

Security sources also said militants attacked a police station in the Zehdi area of Khuzdar on Friday morning.

The sources said Army and Frontier Corps personnel responded quickly and repelled the attack. They added that forces killed eight militants during the operation.

In addition, security sources reported that helicopter operations may have killed five to six more militants, although officials have not independently confirmed those figures.

Security Operations Continue

According to security sources, Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations have killed 75 militants since 5 July.

Authorities have not released further operational details. Independent verification of the reported casualty figures was not immediately available.

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