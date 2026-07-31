PPP leaders welcome MPA and Sindh Government spokesperson Sumeta Afzal Syed during a reception in Karachi.

Sindh Government spokesperson receives warm welcome from PPP leadership as party members reaffirm support and organisational unity.

Sumeta Afzal, Member of the Sindh Assembly (MPA) and spokesperson for the Sindh Government, received a warm welcome from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders during a reception organised in USA.

Rotary Club of Karachi Quaid co-hosts intercity meeting during President-Elect’s Pakistan visit

The welcome ceremony was led by PPP President Riaz Hussain Kakakhel, with arrangements coordinated by General Secretary Ameer Arslan Malik. Party members and supporters attended the gathering to greet the young legislator and express their support for her public service and political role.

PPP leaders reaffirm unity

Speaking during the event, PPP leaders welcomed Sumeta Afzal Syed and highlighted the importance of strengthening organisational unity and collaboration within the party. Participants also exchanged views on public service, community engagement and the party’s future initiatives.

The gathering reflected the party’s commitment to supporting emerging leadership and encouraging greater public engagement in Sindh.

Reception highlights collaboration

The event concluded with participants expressing goodwill and appreciation for Sumeta Afzal Syed’s contributions as an elected representative and government spokesperson. Organisers described the reception as an opportunity to strengthen relationships among party workers and reinforce the PPP’s commitment to serving the public.

Follow THE AZB