The Sindh MPA toured the CPK Command & Control Centre and received a briefing on community-focused efforts to improve public safety through technology.

KARACHI, August 27, 2026: Sindh Assembly MPA Sadia Javed visited the head office of Community Policing Karachi (CPK), where she reviewed the organisation’s technology-driven initiatives aimed at strengthening public safety and community collaboration.

Sadia Javed was accompanied by Naveed Khan, Coordinator Sindh BISP, and Shahzada Moazam Khan. CPK Founder and Patron-in-Chief Murad Ali Soni, Chief CPK Aqiq Iqbal and Advisory Board Member Aamir Chottani welcomed the delegation.

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During the Community Policing Karachi visit, the guests toured the organisation’s Command & Control Centre and received a detailed briefing on its objectives, ongoing initiatives and community-focused activities.

Focus on Technology and Public Safety

CPK officials explained how the organisation uses technology and collaboration to support safer communities in Karachi.

The briefing highlighted efforts to strengthen coordination between community stakeholders and safety initiatives while using modern systems to improve public awareness and response capabilities.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the delegation to learn more about CPK’s approach to community engagement and social initiatives.

Honorary Shields Presented

At the conclusion of the visit, CPK presented honorary shields to the distinguished guests as a gesture of appreciation and respect.

The engagement highlighted the importance of cooperation among public representatives, community organisations and other stakeholders in addressing public safety challenges.

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