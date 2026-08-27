Dr Muhammad Hanif Tayyab meets KCCI leadership during his visit to the Karachi Chamber.

Nizam-e-Mustafa Party chairman commends Karachi Chamber leadership for securing compensation and supporting the city’s business community.

KARACHI: Dr Muhammad Hanif Tayyab, Chairman of the Nizam-e-Mustafa Party, visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), where President Rehan Hanif, Vice President Arif Lakhani and members of the Executive Committee welcomed him.

During the visit, Dr Tayyab praised the KCCI for its efforts to secure compensation for those affected by the Gul Plaza incident.

He described the Chamber’s role in supporting affected businesses and families as significant, while also appreciating its broader efforts to address issues facing Karachi’s business community.

KCCI’s Role in Supporting Businesses

Dr Tayyab commended the Chamber’s leadership for taking up matters affecting traders and businesses and working towards practical solutions.

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He particularly highlighted the Chamber’s efforts in pursuing compensation for Gul Plaza affectees, calling the initiative an important service to the affected community.

The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss the role of business organisations in addressing economic and social concerns in Karachi.

Recognition for Business Community Services

The Nizam-e-Mustafa Party chairman also praised KCCI for what he described as its outstanding services to the business community.

The engagement underscored the importance of cooperation between political, civic and business stakeholders in addressing issues affecting Karachi’s economy and commercial sector.

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