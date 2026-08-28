The Shariah-compliant facility offers financing of up to eight years, aiming to improve agricultural transport and strengthen Pakistan’s rural supply chain.

Agri vehicle finance has been introduced by BankIslami as part of an effort to support Pakistan’s agriculture sector, improve transportation facilities and strengthen the supply chain connecting farmers, businesses and consumers.

Karachi, August 28, 2026 — BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s growing Islamic banking institutions, has launched a Riba-free Agri Vehicle Financing solution aimed at providing affordable transportation to farmers and agriculture-related businesses across the country.

The new facility is designed to address transportation requirements within Pakistan’s agricultural ecosystem, where the movement of crops, agricultural inputs and other essential commodities plays a critical role in the supply chain.

According to the bank, the financing will enable eligible customers to acquire vehicles needed for the transportation and distribution of agricultural commodities. The initiative is expected to support businesses involved in farming, agricultural inputs, processing and commercial transportation.

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Financing designed around agricultural needs

BankIslami said the financing facility offers tenures of up to eight years, allowing customers to structure repayments around seasonal cash flows and their specific business requirements.

The facility is being offered nationwide through the bank’s branch network, making it available to customers in both urban and rural areas.

Eligible customers include individual farmers, agricultural commodity and input transporters, commercial service providers and agricultural processors.

By improving access to transportation, the initiative aims to help agricultural businesses move products more efficiently while supporting employment and broader economic activity linked to the farming sector.

Focus on rural Pakistan

The launch also reflects BankIslami’s wider strategy of expanding Shariah-compliant financial services beyond major commercial centres and increasing access to Islamic financing across rural Pakistan.

Agriculture remains a key component of Pakistan’s economy, supporting millions of livelihoods and generating demand across transportation, processing, storage and distribution networks. Reliable access to suitable vehicles can therefore play an important role in reducing logistical constraints faced by farmers and agri-based businesses.

BankIslami said the new product reinforces its commitment to removing Riba from important areas of economic activity while expanding its portfolio of Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

The bank continues to position its Islamic financing products around its stated mission of “Saving Humanity from Riba”, with the latest initiative targeting one of Pakistan’s most important economic sectors.

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