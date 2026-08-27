Faryal Talpur leads interviews for the next PSF Sindh president at Zardari House in Islamabad.

The PPP Women Wing president led interviews at Zardari House Islamabad as the party moved to identify committed and dynamic leadership for its student organisation in Sindh.

ISLAMABAD, August 27, 2026: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Women Wing President Faryal Talpur conducted interviews of applicants for the position of President of the People’s Students Federation (PSF) Sindh at Zardari House in Islamabad.

The interviews formed part of the party’s process to select capable and committed leadership for the student organisation. The PSF Sindh selection process is aimed at strengthening the wing and encouraging young people to engage with the PPP’s democratic and progressive political outlook.

The interview panel included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and General Secretary Waqar Mehdi. Aajiz Dhamrah, Divisional President PPP Hyderabad, also participated in the panel.

Other members included Sohrab Marri, Coordinator to the PPP Chairman; Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, Divisional President PPP Shaheed Benazirabad; MPA Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal; former PYO Sindh President Javed Nayab Laghari; and former PSF Sindh President Mansoor Shahani.

Leadership Selection Underway

The interviews are part of the PPP’s efforts to identify individuals with the experience, commitment and leadership qualities needed to head the student federation in Sindh.

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The process places emphasis on developing a stronger organisational structure within the student wing and providing young political workers with opportunities to take on leadership responsibilities.

The party said the initiative also seeks to promote democratic values and its progressive political vision among students.

Focus on Student Wing

The PSF serves as the PPP’s student organisation, with its leadership playing a role in engaging young people and expanding the party’s presence among students.

The selection of new leadership in Sindh is expected to focus on individuals capable of mobilising students, strengthening organisational activities and representing the party’s position within educational communities.

The latest interviews at Zardari House mark another step in the party’s ongoing process to determine the future leadership of PSF Sindh.

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