Bank of Punjab posts strongest-ever first-half operating performance, earns AAA rating upgrade and advances plans for international expansion.

LAHORE, August 28, 2026: BOP results for the first half of 2026 have set a new benchmark for the Bank of Punjab, with Profit After Tax rising 40% year-on-year to Rs9.5 billion and the bank declaring its highest-ever interim cash dividend of 16%.

The unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were reviewed and approved by the Bank’s Board of Directors. The performance reflects continued business growth, stronger core earnings and disciplined operational management.

The bank said the higher interim dividend demonstrates its confidence in the sustainability of earnings and its commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders.

First-Half Financial Performance

BOP delivered significant growth across its major income indicators during the first half of 2026. Operating profit before provisions and gains increased 67% year-on-year to Rs22.5 billion.

Net interest income rose 29% to Rs46.1 billion, while non-markup income, excluding gains, increased 61% to Rs11.9 billion.

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The bank attributed the performance to proactive asset-liability management, stronger fee-based income and greater diversification of revenue sources.

Financial Indicator 1H 2026 YoY Growth Net Interest Income Rs46.1 billion ? 29% Non-Markup Income Rs11.9 billion ? 61% Operating Profit Rs22.5 billion ? 67% Profit Before Tax Rs20.5 billion ? 35% Profit After Tax Rs9.5 billion ? 40% Interim Cash Dividend 16% Highest-ever

Strong Earnings and Cost Discipline

BOP’s Profit Before Tax increased 35% year-on-year to Rs20.5 billion, while Profit After Tax climbed to Rs9.5 billion.

The bank said disciplined cost management and improved operational efficiency supported the stronger bottom line. Resource optimization also helped maintain its cost efficiency, with the Cost-to-Income Ratio improving by 2.40 percentage points compared with the first half of 2025.

The combination of rising income and controlled expenses strengthened the bank’s overall earnings profile during a period of continued economic and financial-sector challenges.

Deposits and Advances Continue to Grow

The bank maintained a solid financial position during the first half, with total assets reaching Rs2,504 billion.

Total deposits increased to Rs2,154 billion, supported by a 20% year-on-year increase in current deposits. Average current deposits also recorded strong growth of 26% year-on-year.

BOP continued to expand lending to support economic activity, with gross advances increasing 28% to Rs996 billion. The bank said its lending growth included financing for priority sectors of the economy.

Capital Position Remains Above Regulatory Requirements

BOP maintained a sound capital position, with its Capital Adequacy Ratio at 13.69% and leverage ratio at 3.65%.

Both ratios remained above the regulatory requirements set by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The bank also said it remained fully compliant with provisioning requirements under IFRS 9, reinforcing the strength and resilience of its balance sheet.

PACRA Awards BOP Highest AAA Rating

One of the most significant developments during 2026 was the upgrade of BOP’s long-term entity rating by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) to AAA, the highest possible rating, with a Stable Outlook.

The upgrade reflects the bank’s strengthened financial profile, improved market position and focus on risk management and governance.

The rating enhancement comes alongside the bank’s stronger earnings performance and provides an additional boost to its institutional standing.

BOP Expands International Footprint

BOP has also taken steps to strengthen its international presence.

The bank received in-principle approval from the State Bank of Pakistan to establish an Overseas Wholesale Banking Unit in Bahrain.

The proposed unit is expected to help BOP pursue cross-border banking opportunities, strengthen financial links with the Middle East and develop relationships with institutional clients in the region.

Government Equity Support Proposed

The BOP Board has proposed issuing ordinary shares to the Government of Punjab for up to PKR30 billion, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposed equity subscription would be completed in two stages. Up to PKR20 billion is planned by December 31, 2026, while the remaining amount could be subscribed by June 30, 2027.

The proposed capital injection is expected to strengthen BOP’s ability to expand its balance sheet and provide greater flexibility for future strategic initiatives.

Three Pakistan Banking Awards

BOP also secured three awards at the Pakistan Banking Awards 2026.

The bank was recognized as:

Best Bank for Agriculture Inclusion

Best SME Bank

Best Bank for Women’s Inclusion

The Agriculture Inclusion and Women’s Inclusion awards mark a three-year hat-trick for BOP, while the SME recognition represents its fourth award in the category over the past five years.

BOP said it was the only bank to win three awards for two consecutive years, describing the achievement as a unique vertical and horizontal hat-trick in Pakistan’s banking industry.

Outlook for the Rest of 2026

BOP said it remains focused on sustaining its growth momentum through the remainder of 2026.

As a key financial partner of the Government of Punjab, the bank continues to participate in public welfare programmes, priority-sector financing and wider socio-economic development initiatives.

Management said the combination of a stronger capital base, the AAA rating upgrade and continued investment in digital transformation positions the bank to pursue further growth.

The bank also reiterated its focus on financial inclusion, broader access to modern banking services and sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.

About Bank of Punjab

The Bank of Punjab is one of Pakistan’s leading public-sector banks, providing conventional and digital banking services to individuals, farmers, SMEs, corporate customers and public-sector institutions.

With a strong provincial presence and an expanding national footprint, BOP supports government-backed development initiatives, financial inclusion and broader economic activity across Pakistan.

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