The recognition follows employee feedback highlighting trust, fairness and a strong sense of responsibility within the company’s Pakistan team.

Karachi, August 2026 — Yango Pakistan, part of global technology company Yango Group, earned the certification after employees shared their views about the workplace.

The certification covers 17 Yango markets in 2026. Last year, the group held certification in nine countries. This year’s results draw on feedback from 938 employees worldwide.

Overall, 88% of Yango employees said the company offers a great place to work. In addition, 96% said the company treats people fairly regardless of gender.

Strong employee feedback in Pakistan

Yango Pakistan also recorded positive results across several workplace measures.

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For example, 90% of employees said they feel proud of Yango’s achievements. The same percentage said the company gives them significant responsibility.

Moreover, 90% said Yango treats employees fairly regardless of gender. This result points to a workplace culture built around trust and accountability.

The survey also examined employees’ daily workplace experiences. About 90% said they work in a physically safe environment.

Similarly, 90% said Yango makes new team members feel welcome. The same percentage said employees celebrate special events together.

Company focuses on workplace culture

Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan, said employees played a central role in the achievement.

“Being recognised as a Great Place to Work® reflects the culture we are building together at Yango Pakistan,” Sharif said.

She said Yango wants employees to take ownership, share ideas and contribute to the company’s growth.

Sharif also highlighted the importance of employee feedback. According to her, the results encourage Yango to keep building a workplace where people can perform well and feel a genuine sense of belonging.

Yango expands global certification

Meanwhile, Yango Group has expanded its Great Place to Work® presence across international markets.

The company now holds certification in 17 markets, compared with nine in 2025. The expansion reflects Yango’s wider focus on employee experience and workplace culture.

As Yango grows in Pakistan, the company says it will continue to support employees while strengthening its business operations.

Great Place to Work® uses employee feedback to assess workplace experiences. Its assessment covers areas such as trust, fairness, respect, pride and belonging.

The organisation works with companies worldwide to assess and recognise high-trust workplace cultures.

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