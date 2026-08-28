August 29, 2026

Tree Plantation Drive Marks 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Karachi

Web Desk August 28, 2026

Tree plantation took centre stage in Karachi as Fatima Jamal Memorial Welfare Organization joined orphan children in a plantation drive on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Orphan children participate in a tree plantation drive organised by FJMEMORIAL in Karachi.

Orphan children plant saplings during a tree plantation drive in Karachi.

KARACHI, August 28, 2026 — Fatima Jamal Memorial Welfare Organization (FJMEMORIAL) organised the activity with orphan children from Fixit Family Home.

The initiative aimed to raise environmental awareness among children. It also highlighted the vital role trees play in reducing heat and improving air quality.

In addition, the organisers discussed how trees can protect biodiversity and support healthier communities.

The children actively took part in planting saplings. They also learned about the importance of caring for trees after planting them.

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FJMEMORIAL President Huma Jamal spoke to the children about the environmental benefits of trees. She also encouraged them to protect nature and take responsibility for their surroundings.

Sindh Forest Department provides saplings

The Sindh Forest Department supported the campaign by providing 150 saplings for the plantation drive.

The contribution helped expand the initiative and gave the children an opportunity to participate directly in environmental conservation.

The organisers said such activities can bring together environmental protection and community participation. They also connect these efforts with the spirit of Sadqa-e-Jaria.

According to the organisers, involving children in environmental activities can help build long-term awareness about nature.

The initiative also encouraged young participants to contribute to a greener and healthier Sindh.

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