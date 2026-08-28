Thai Weekend Brings Thailand’s Flavours to Mövenpick Hotel Karachi
Thai Weekend is bringing the distinctive flavours of Thailand to Karachi as Mövenpick Hotel Karachi concludes its Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival with a three-day culinary celebration.
KARACHI, August 28, 2026 — Mövenpick Hotel Karachi will host the special Thai Weekend from August 28 to 30. The event will give guests a chance to explore Thailand’s rich culinary traditions through a selection of Thai-inspired dishes.
The menu will feature the signature combination of sweet, sour, spicy and savoury flavours associated with Thai cuisine. Guests can also experience a dining atmosphere inspired by Thailand while discovering the diversity of its food culture.
Final stop of a Pan-Asian journey
The Thai Weekend marks the final chapter of Mövenpick Hotel Karachi’s “4 Weeks. 4 Culinary Destinations” Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival.
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Over the past four weeks, the festival has taken diners on a culinary journey through four Asian destinations. The programme featured the cuisines of China, Japan and Indonesia before arriving at Thailand for its final weekend.
Each weekend introduced guests to a different culinary tradition. As a result, diners had the opportunity to explore several Asian cuisines without leaving Karachi.
The Thai edition will now bring the month-long celebration to a close. Organisers expect the final weekend to combine vibrant flavours, warm hospitality and a Thailand-inspired setting.
Thai flavours take centre stage
Guests can visit The Pakistani & Chinese Restaurant at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi during the final weekend.
The Thai Weekend will run from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM from August 28 to August 30.
The event offers food lovers an opportunity to sample Thai-inspired dishes while experiencing the final stop of the hotel’s Pan-Asian culinary journey.
With its focus on bold flavours and traditional influences, the Thai Weekend aims to provide guests with an engaging dining experience and a memorable conclusion to the four-week festival.