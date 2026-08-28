Mövenpick Hotel Karachi brings the flavours of Thailand to life during its Thai Weekend.

Thai Weekend is bringing the distinctive flavours of Thailand to Karachi as Mövenpick Hotel Karachi concludes its Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival with a three-day culinary celebration.

KARACHI, August 28, 2026 — Mövenpick Hotel Karachi will host the special Thai Weekend from August 28 to 30. The event will give guests a chance to explore Thailand’s rich culinary traditions through a selection of Thai-inspired dishes.

The menu will feature the signature combination of sweet, sour, spicy and savoury flavours associated with Thai cuisine. Guests can also experience a dining atmosphere inspired by Thailand while discovering the diversity of its food culture.

Final stop of a Pan-Asian journey

The Thai Weekend marks the final chapter of Mövenpick Hotel Karachi’s “4 Weeks. 4 Culinary Destinations” Grand Pan-Asian Food Festival.

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Over the past four weeks, the festival has taken diners on a culinary journey through four Asian destinations. The programme featured the cuisines of China, Japan and Indonesia before arriving at Thailand for its final weekend.

Each weekend introduced guests to a different culinary tradition. As a result, diners had the opportunity to explore several Asian cuisines without leaving Karachi.

The Thai edition will now bring the month-long celebration to a close. Organisers expect the final weekend to combine vibrant flavours, warm hospitality and a Thailand-inspired setting.

Thai flavours take centre stage

Guests can visit The Pakistani & Chinese Restaurant at Mövenpick Hotel Karachi during the final weekend.

The Thai Weekend will run from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM from August 28 to August 30.

The event offers food lovers an opportunity to sample Thai-inspired dishes while experiencing the final stop of the hotel’s Pan-Asian culinary journey.

With its focus on bold flavours and traditional influences, the Thai Weekend aims to provide guests with an engaging dining experience and a memorable conclusion to the four-week festival.

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