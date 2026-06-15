Rotary District 3271 will mark the beginning of the new Rotary year with a special wreath laying ceremony at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. The gathering is planned as a tribute to the Father of the Nation and reflects Rotary’s values of service, unity, and community engagement.

The Rotary District 3271 event invites club presidents, secretaries, and Rotarians to participate in a moment of reflection and collective purpose. Moreover, the ceremony aims to strengthen fellowship while honoring national values.

DG Shahzad Sabir Leads Ceremony

The ceremony will be held in the presence of District Governor 2026–27 Shahzad Sabir and will bring together members of the Rotary community from across the district.

Organizers stated that the occasion represents an opportunity to begin the new Rotary year with humility and renewed commitment. Participants are expected to gather in a spirit of service and respect.

In addition, the event highlights Rotary’s ongoing emphasis on leadership, collaboration, and civic engagement.

For more: Rotary Club of Karachi Represents Pakistan at Rotary Convention 2026

Rotary District 3271 Event Schedule

The program is scheduled for 1 July 2026 at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi.

Fellowship activities will begin at 7:30 AM followed by the wreath laying ceremony at 8:00 AM. After the tribute, attendees will gather for breakfast at Services Mess, Karachi.

Rotary Club of Karachi Bay will serve as the host club for the event and support coordination for participating members.

The gathering is expected to create opportunities for networking and strengthen bonds among Rotary leaders and volunteers.

Quaid Legacy Inspires Service

The ceremony reflects a commitment to values associated with national service and collective progress.

By paying tribute at the resting place of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, participants aim to recognize principles of unity, responsibility, and public contribution.

Furthermore, organizers emphasized that community leadership and sustained service remain central to Rotary’s mission.

The event also offers members an opportunity to reflect on future initiatives and shared goals for the coming year.

Rotary Community Looks Ahead

As Rotary District 3271 enters a new chapter, the ceremony is designed to encourage engagement and inspire continued humanitarian work.

Members are encouraged to attend and participate in a meaningful gathering that combines national remembrance with Rotary fellowship.

The event closes with a message of shared purpose and continued dedication to creating lasting impact through service and collaboration.