realme C100 Series goes on first sale in Pakistan with an 8,000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery.

The new lineup features an 8,000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, 120Hz displays, enhanced durability and prices starting from PKR 64,999.

KARACHI, September 14, 2026: The realme C100 Series has officially gone on first sale in Pakistan following its recent launch, bringing an 8,000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery to the mid-range smartphone market.

The lineup includes the realme C100 and C100x. Both models focus on long battery life, durability and smooth everyday performance.

With first-sale availability now underway, realme is positioning the series around users who need extended battery life for work, study, gaming, content creation and social media.

realme C100 Series Pricing in Pakistan

The new smartphones are available in three configurations:

realme C100x 6GB + 128GB: PKR 64,999

PKR 64,999 realme C100x 8GB + 128GB: PKR 74,999

PKR 74,999 realme C100 8GB + 256GB: PKR 89,999

The realme C100 comes in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee. Meanwhile, the C100x is available in Golden Coast and Deep Blue Tides.

8,000mAh Battery Leads the Lineup

The biggest highlight of the series is its 8,000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery.

According to realme, the battery can support up to 40 hours of heavy usage on a single charge. This gives users more flexibility during long workdays, travel and entertainment sessions.

CAP Calls for Free Vaccination Facilities for International Passengers

The realme C100 also supports 45W fast charging. In addition, both smartphones support reverse charging.

The C100x offers 6W reverse charging, while the C100 supports 10W reverse charging.

Both models also feature 7-Year Battery Health, which realme says is designed to maintain battery performance over an extended period.

Built for Everyday Durability

The C100 series also focuses on protection against everyday accidents.

Both models feature 2-metre Drop Resistance and ArmorShell Protection. These features aim to provide additional protection against accidental drops and daily bumps.

The realme C100 offers IP69 Pro Water Resistance with protection of up to 6 metres. The C100x carries an IP64 resistance rating.

Furthermore, both phones support Rain Touch Mode, which helps maintain touchscreen responsiveness when the display becomes wet.

120Hz Displays Target Smooth Performance

Both smartphones feature 120Hz Smooth Displays for fluid scrolling, gaming and everyday interaction.

The realme C100 offers up to 1,200 nits of brightness. It also includes GT Boost and Hyper Cooling, alongside the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset.

These features are designed to support gaming and multitasking. Meanwhile, the realme C100x reaches up to 900 nits of brightness for everyday viewing.

50MP AI Camera for Content Creation

Photography and social media users also get a 50MP AI Camera on both models.

The camera setup targets everyday photography, social content and basic content creation.

As a result, the C100 series combines battery capacity with features aimed at users who regularly switch between entertainment, communication and productivity.

realme Targets Always-Connected Users

With first-sale availability now underway, the C100 Series moves from launch attention into the wider Pakistani market.

The 8,000mAh Titan Battery remains the key selling point. However, realme has also combined it with fast charging, durability features, high-refresh-rate displays and AI-powered cameras.

The company is targeting young users who want a smartphone capable of handling work, study, gaming, content creation and social connectivity throughout the day.

Follow THE AZB