Naledi Mining Services CEO Bokang D. Thitoyamore will speak at African Mining Week 2026 in Cape Town.

Bokang D. Thitoyamore will discuss local mining talent, technical capacity and Botswana’s efforts to diversify its mining economy.

CAPE TOWN, September 14, 2026: Naledi Mining Services CEO Bokang D. Thitoyamore will speak at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 in Cape Town as the company expands its technical and operational capabilities across Southern Africa.

The conference will take place from October 14 to 16 under the theme “Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value.”

Thitoyamore will join a panel on strengthening local content in Africa’s mining supply chain. The session will examine how mining companies can work with local businesses and increase local participation across mining operations.

Botswana Pushes Local Mining Development

Naledi Mining Services plans to use the event to highlight its role in developing Botswana’s mining workforce.

The country is pursuing policies aimed at increasing local participation and strengthening domestic value addition. New Mines and Minerals Regulations also place greater emphasis on local content and in-country beneficiation.

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Meanwhile, exploration continues across large parts of Botswana. Around 70% of the country’s territory remains unexplored, according to the company.

New mining projects could therefore create demand for engineering skills, mine development expertise, equipment management and project delivery services.

Naledi Expands Mining Talent Programme

To meet this demand, Naledi Mining Services is expanding its training programmes through the Naledi Mining Talent Bank.

The initiative aims to prepare Botswana’s next generation of mining workers and entrepreneurs. In addition, the company plans to develop skilled workers who can support mining projects across the region.

In July 2026, Naledi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Botswana’s Ministry of Labor and Home Affairs.

The agreement supports skills transfer across the mining sector. It also forms part of broader efforts to strengthen technical capabilities within Botswana’s workforce.

Company Expands EPC Capabilities

Naledi is also expanding its services as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider for large-scale mining operations in Southern Africa.

The company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Debswana Diamond Company.

Its flagship project is the Jwaneng Cut 9 Project, described by the company as Botswana’s largest mining contract. The project covers mine development, production, engineering and equipment maintenance.

Consequently, the project provides Naledi with an opportunity to expand its technical expertise while supporting Botswana’s mining industry.

CEO to Highlight Regional Opportunities

At AMW 2026, Thitoyamore is expected to discuss Naledi’s plans to expand its operations and technical capabilities.

The conference will bring together stakeholders from across Africa’s mining value chain. Discussions will focus on local content, investment, skills development, technology and opportunities to increase value from Africa’s mineral resources.

For Naledi, the event provides a platform to showcase Botswana’s local mining capabilities while exploring wider regional opportunities.

Overall, Thitoyamore’s participation comes as Botswana seeks to strengthen local expertise and reduce its economic reliance on diamonds through broader mineral development.

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