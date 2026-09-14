CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal calls for free and accessible vaccination facilities for international passengers.

Kaukab Iqbal urges the Health Ministry to simplify mandatory vaccination procedures, explain the legal requirements and establish facilities across Pakistan.

KARACHI, September 14, 2026: Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) Founder and Chairman Kaukab Iqbal has called for free and accessible vaccination facilities for passengers travelling abroad from Pakistan.

He raised concerns over difficulties passengers face while obtaining mandatory vaccinations and certificates at the designated facility near Karachi Airport.

Passengers Face Long Queues at Karachi Airport

Kaukab Iqbal said passengers face long queues and delays at the vaccination centre, particularly during the prevailing hot weather.

He said the situation creates added difficulties for elderly citizens, women, families with children and passengers travelling from distant areas.

According to Iqbal, the current process also appears complicated. Passengers must create an account through PakID, complete an online application, pay the prescribed fee through a debit or credit card and then visit the designated centre.

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“A basic health facility should not become a source of hardship for passengers,” he said. He urged authorities to make the process simple, accessible, transparent and consumer-friendly.

CAP Seeks Clarity on Vaccination Rules

The CAP chairman asked the Federal Ministry of Health to clearly explain the basis of the vaccination requirement.

He said the ministry should identify the relevant law, government notification, international health regulation or destination-country requirement behind the certificate.

Moreover, the ministry should publish a list of countries that require the vaccination.

Iqbal also questioned whether the policy applies only to passengers departing from Karachi Airport or to travellers using all international airports across Pakistan.

“If it is a national policy, there should be a uniform system at all international airports,” he said.

He added that if the requirement applies only to specific destinations, authorities should identify those countries and inform passengers before their travel.

Free Centres Needed Across Pakistan

CAP has urged the Health Ministry to establish vaccination centres at major government hospitals, DHQ hospitals and public health facilities.

Iqbal also called for selected private hospitals to provide the service.

Such facilities would allow passengers to obtain vaccinations and certificates closer to their homes. They would also reduce pressure on a single designated centre.

The CAP chairman further demanded free vaccination where the government requires the vaccine as a condition for international travel.

He said authorities should also clearly disclose the vaccination fee, certificate charges, collecting authority and complete documentation process.

CAP Points to COVID-19 Vaccination Network

Iqbal said Pakistan expanded vaccination facilities across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals and other public locations provided vaccination services to citizens during that period. Therefore, he argued that the government can establish a similarly accessible system for passengers who need specific vaccinations for international travel.

“If Pakistan could establish a nationwide vaccination infrastructure during the COVID-19 emergency, there is no reason why a convenient system cannot be established for passengers,” he said.

He stressed that the system should facilitate travellers rather than create additional administrative hurdles.

Health Ministry Urged to Act

Kaukab Iqbal called on the Federal Minister for Health to take immediate notice of the situation.

He urged the minister to review arrangements at Karachi Airport and increase vaccination counters where necessary.

In addition, he called for adequate medical and administrative staff to reduce unnecessary queues.

CAP also proposed priority counters for elderly citizens, women, persons with disabilities and passengers with urgent travel needs.

Iqbal said passengers should obtain their vaccination and certificates before reaching the airport whenever possible.

“An international passenger should arrive at the airport to board a flight, not spend hours standing in a vaccination queue,” he said.

CAP Demands Public Notification

The CAP chairman urged the Health Ministry to issue a comprehensive public notification.

The notification should explain the vaccination requirement, applicable destinations, legal or regulatory basis, relevant airports, vaccination charges and authorised vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, the Consumers Association of Pakistan said it would continue raising passenger-rights concerns and seek a transparent and accessible vaccination system across the country.

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