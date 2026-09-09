Apple unveils the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with major camera and performance upgrades.

Apple introduces a variable-aperture camera, A20 Pro chip, improved battery life and new AI features with its latest flagship iPhones.

KARACHI, September 10, 2026: Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, introducing major upgrades across the camera, performance, battery and artificial intelligence features.

According to Apple’s website, the new models feature a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera. For the first time, the camera also includes a variable aperture.

The new system gives users greater control over light and focus. Apple has also added new Pro controls to the Camera app.

New Camera System Leads the Upgrade

The camera remains one of the key features of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Apple says the variable-aperture system will give users more creative control. It can help adjust how much light enters the camera.

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The company has also improved the Camera app. New Pro controls aim to give users more flexibility when taking photos.

A20 Pro Chip Boosts Performance

The iPhone 18 Pro models use Apple’s new A20 Pro chip.

The company has also introduced a new-generation vapor chamber technology. Apple says the system delivers the most sustained performance in iPhone history.

This upgrade targets demanding tasks and extended use. It also aims to improve thermal management during heavy workloads.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Gets Bigger Battery

Battery life has received a major upgrade in the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple says the model offers its biggest battery-life improvement to date. A larger battery and improvements to Apple silicon contribute to the upgrade.

The company has also focused on maintaining performance over longer periods. This could benefit users who rely on their phones for gaming, video and other demanding tasks.

iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence

Both new models feature a smaller and more capable Dynamic Island.

The phones also run on iOS 27. Apple Intelligence brings additional AI-powered capabilities to the devices.

Siri has also received AI-focused improvements. The company says these features will make the assistant more useful for everyday tasks.

Four Colour Options

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will come in four colours.

The lineup includes Black, Silver, Glacier and a new Burgundy option.

The new Burgundy finish gives customers another choice in Apple’s premium smartphone range.

Pre-Orders Begin September 12

Apple says pre-orders for the new iPhones will begin on September 12.

Customers will start receiving the devices from September 18.

With its latest Pro models, Apple has focused on four major areas: camera technology, performance, battery life and artificial intelligence.

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