The realme C100 Series is gaining traction in Pakistan after introducing an 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery in a price segment where large-capacity batteries remain relatively uncommon.

LAHORE: The realme C100 Series is attracting growing interest in Pakistan after its launch. Its 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery stands out in its price segment.

The lineup includes the realme C100 and C100x. Both models pack an 8000mAh battery. The company says the battery can deliver up to 40 hours of heavy use on a single charge.

Gen Z users rely on smartphones for many daily activities. These include education, work, gaming, streaming, social media and content creation.

The C100 Series combines its large battery with fast charging, durability, smooth performance and camera features. It also offers several colour options.

8000mAh Battery Leads the Conversation

The battery remains one of the main highlights of the series.

The 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery can support up to 40 hours of heavy use, according to realme. This gives users more freedom during long days of gaming, streaming and content creation.

The realme C100 also supports 45W fast charging.

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Both phones support reverse charging. The C100x offers 6W reverse charging, while the C100 provides 10W. Both models also come with a claimed seven-year battery health rating.

The combination gives users more flexibility throughout the day. They can spend less time looking for a charger and more time using their phones.

Durability Beyond Battery Life

The C100 Series also focuses on durability.

Both models feature 2-metre drop resistance and ArmorShell Protection. These features help protect the phones from everyday bumps and falls.

The realme C100 adds IP69 Pro water resistance with protection of up to 6 metres. The C100x carries an IP64 rating.

Both models also include Rain Touch Mode. The feature helps users operate the screen when water makes the display wet.

Smooth Displays and Performance

Both smartphones feature 120Hz displays. The higher refresh rate supports smoother scrolling, gaming and everyday use.

The realme C100 offers brightness of up to 1,200 nits. It also includes GT Boost, Hyper Cooling and the MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset.

The C100x reaches up to 900 nits of brightness. This supports clearer viewing during everyday use.

Both models also feature a 50MP AI camera. The camera system targets everyday photography, social media posts and content creation.

Colour Options and Pricing

The realme C100 comes in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee.

The C100x is available in Golden Coast and Deep Blue Tides.

The series comes in the following configurations in Pakistan:

realme C100x 6GB + 128GB: PKR 64,999

PKR 64,999 realme C100x 8GB + 128GB: PKR 74,999

PKR 74,999 realme C100 8GB + 256GB: PKR 89,999

Growing Interest in the Market

The C100 Series has moved beyond its initial launch attention. Growing interest is now translating into demand among buyers.

The 8000mAh battery helped attract attention to the lineup. Its durability, display, performance and camera features add to its overall appeal.

For younger users, smartphones now support several parts of daily life. The C100 Series targets this usage pattern with a combination of battery capacity and everyday features.

As demand continues to grow, the lineup is becoming a more visible presence in Pakistan’s smartphone market.

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