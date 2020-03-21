PAKISTAN

Railway Ministry suspends 24 more trains over coronavirus fears

Theazb Web Desk 1 hour ago
0 0 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – In a preventive measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has decided to suspend operation of 24 more trains in the country.

In a video message on Twitter, Sheikh Rasheed said that up till now, a total of 34 trains have been suspended in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

He also said that out of 134 total trains, 100 are still operational which has cut down the number of daily train passengers from 200,000 to 165,000.

He also highlighted that Pakistan Railways has refunded train tickets worth Rs80 million to affected passengers which could be used to travel through alternate trains

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

3 Allahu Akbar Tehreek candidates directed to submit CNIC, passport copies

July 25, 2018

UK expresses desire to support Pakistan in every aspect of common interest

September 17, 2018

14th Corporate Ambassador Awards becomes super-hit show

August 24, 2018
Imran Khan

Country’s economy now stable: Prime Minister Imran Khan

December 31, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: