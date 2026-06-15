air crash incident was confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations after a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed near Mardan during a routine training sortie. The tragic incident occurred on 15 June 2026 and resulted in the loss of two military personnel.

Moreover, the focus keyword air crash reflects the central event involving a routine training mission that ended in tragedy. The armed forces have initiated an official inquiry into the cause of the accident. As a result, further technical details will be determined after investigation.

In addition, the incident has prompted immediate responses from senior military leadership expressing grief and condolences.

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Pakistan Air Force Training Mission

The aircraft belonged to the Pakistan Air Force and was conducting a routine training sortie when the crash occurred near Mardan. The mission was part of standard operational training activities.

Furthermore, both pilots onboard were identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah of the Pakistan Air Force and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi of the Pakistan Navy. Both officers embraced shahadat in the line of duty.

Additionally, the incident highlights the inherent risks associated with military training operations.

ISPR Confirms Inquiry Board

According to ISPR, a board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the air crash. The investigation will assess technical, operational, and environmental factors.

Moreover, officials stated that findings will be shared after a detailed review process. As a result, further clarity is expected once the inquiry concludes.

In addition, standard military procedure requires thorough examination of all training-related accidents to improve future safety measures.

Field Marshal Asim Munir Reaction

Asim Munir, serving as Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces, along with Services Chiefs, expressed deep grief over the tragic loss. They extended condolences to the families of the martyred officers.

Furthermore, the leadership praised the dedication and service of the personnel involved. As a result, nationwide condolences were observed across military circles.

In addition, the armed forces reaffirmed their commitment to operational safety and professional excellence.

Pakistan Armed Forces Mourning

The Pakistan Armed Forces collectively expressed sorrow over the air crash incident. Senior officials emphasized the sacrifice of personnel serving in training and operational duties.

Moreover, messages of condolence were conveyed to the bereaved families. Consequently, the incident has deeply impacted military communities across the country.

In addition, support measures are expected to be provided to the families of the martyred officers in accordance with military protocols.

Mardan Air Crash Investigation

The crash near Mardan has prompted a detailed technical investigation focusing on aircraft performance and training conditions. Authorities aim to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Furthermore, aviation safety protocols will be reviewed as part of the inquiry process. As a result, recommendations may be issued to enhance future training safety.

Overall, the incident underscores the risks faced during routine military aviation operations and the importance of continuous safety evaluation.