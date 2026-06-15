The Muharram moon was not sighted in Pakistan, according to the official announcement. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee held its central meeting at Badshahi Mosque Lahore. The meeting was chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. Officials from meteorology and SUPARCO also participated. After review, no credible moon sighting testimony was received nationwide. Therefore, the start of Muharram 1448 was confirmed for 17 June. This decision sets the official Islamic calendar timeline in Pakistan.

The Muharram moon decision is important for religious observance across Pakistan. It defines the start of the Islamic new year 1448 Hijri. The Ministry of Religious Affairs Pakistan later issued an official notification. According to the statement, 1st Muharram will begin on 17 June Wednesday. Consequently, Ashura will fall on 26 June Friday. The announcement helps coordinate nationwide religious gatherings. It also ensures unity in observance across all provinces.

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Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Decision Muharram Moon

The committee reviewed Muharram moon reports nationwide. However, no confirmed sighting was submitted from any city. Moreover, zonal committees in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Islamabad held parallel meetings. Technical input was provided by SUPARCO representatives. Meteorological data was also reviewed during the session. Therefore, consensus was reached to complete the observation process. Finally, the decision was declared publicly after consultation.

Badshahi Mosque Muharram Moon Meeting

The central meeting took place at Badshahi Mosque Lahore. Moreover, the venue hosted national-level coordination. Religious scholars and officials attended the gathering. However, weather conditions were also considered during observation. The committee chairman presided over the session. Therefore, discussions remained focused on moon sighting evidence. Ultimately, no valid testimony was accepted.

Ministry Official Notification Muharram Moon

The Ministry of Religious Affairs Pakistan issued an official notification after the meeting. Moreover, the document confirmed the start of Muharram 1448. According to the statement, 17 June was declared as 1st Muharram. However, no changes were made to the decision timeline. The notification aligned with committee findings. Therefore, nationwide implementation was confirmed. Finally, the schedule was communicated to all provinces.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Statement

The committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad addressed the media after the meeting. Moreover, he confirmed that no moon sighting was reported. He emphasized unity during the Islamic month. However, he urged citizens to maintain peace. He referenced teachings about respect for sacred figures. Therefore, he called for harmony across communities. Finally, his remarks concluded the briefing.

Ashura Date Confirmation Pakistan

Authorities confirmed Ashura date as 26 June Friday. Moreover, this follows the start of Muharram 1448. The announcement helps religious planning nationwide. However, preparations are expected in all provinces. The calendar aligns with lunar observation results. Therefore, events will be organized accordingly. Finally, the schedule is now officially active.