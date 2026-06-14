The relief budget was strongly defended by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in the National Assembly. He described it as a step toward economic stability and growth.

Attaullah Tarar said enforcement measures had generated significant revenue recovery. He claimed the budget reflects improving economic indicators and stronger institutional coordination.

He also stated that the government is receiving global recognition for its economic direction.

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National Assembly relief budget debate

The relief budget became a central topic during the National Assembly debate. Opposition members raised concerns, while the government highlighted reforms and recovery figures.

Attaullah Tarar said constructive suggestions were received from lawmakers. However, he urged opposition members not to undermine national economic progress.

He emphasized that the budget aims to support salaried individuals, professionals, and the middle class.

FBR reforms relief budget claims

The relief budget discussion included major claims about Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms. Tarar stated that structural changes had improved enforcement and transparency.

He claimed around Rs800 billion in total recovery through enforcement measures. He also mentioned Rs60 billion recovered from the sugar sector.

Tarar further said modern systems like faceless customs appraisal have reduced corruption risks and improved efficiency at ports.

Economic indicators relief budget discussion

The relief budget was linked to improving economic indicators presented by the government. Tarar said GDP growth had moved from negative levels to around 3.7 percent.

He also claimed per capita income and foreign exchange reserves had improved. According to his remarks, inflation and interest rates had previously been much higher.

He added that remittances and IT exports have shown positive growth trends.

Pakistan relief budget outlook statement

The relief budget was described as part of a broader economic recovery strategy. Tarar said consultations were held across industry, agriculture, and business sectors before finalizing the plan.

He stated that the government aims to support farmers, laborers, retailers, and salaried groups through targeted relief measures.

Tarar also emphasized that economic stability has been achieved through coordination between government institutions and economic teams.

PPP concerns tax targets inflation

The relief budget also faced criticism in the National Assembly from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers. PPP MNA Hussain Tariq called tax targets overly ambitious.

He raised concerns about inflation, electricity costs, and revenue shortfalls. He said rising prices are creating pressure on low-income households.

He also questioned whether fiscal targets would be achievable under current economic conditions.