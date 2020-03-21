Gwadar is the Business Hub of the Future, People will forget Karachi, “Muhammad Aasif Mun”

Muhammad Aasif Mun is the chairman of 03 companies with a prominent position in the construction sector, with well known companies such as Indus Holding (Real Estate and Asset Management) Creek (Builders and Developers) and FBD Foundation (Builders and Developers). Gwadar Creek City Phase II and Gwadar Creek Arena are his famous projects. Mohammad Asif Mun is also the Senior Vice President of the Gwadar Builders and Developers Association and has played a leading role in the construction and development of Gwadar. To lift the ban on construction activities in Gwadar Once again, he is back on Gwadar for development and he is also encouraging people to invest in Gwadar because he believes that the all pervasive allotment of allottees and investors is only related to Gwadar. Mohammad Asif Mun has a detailed conversation about the future of Gwadar which is a gift to the readers.

The AZB (Shazam): What is the future of Gwadar in terms of real estate?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: The future of Gwadar is glorious; it is the time of Gwadar that will appear as a rapidly emerging business hub. Special attention is giving to the Gwadar’s security check and balance. There is a National Accountability Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency and Anti Corruption Agency that monitors the Builders and bureaucracy. Pakistan’s investors will be 101% safe in Gwadar. There is zero percent chance of fraud in Gwadar even if there is a wrong agent or wrong brokers; no one will take responsibility for it and everyone will have to forget it. In the Future, Gwadar will be the emerging city as a business hub and people will forget Karachi.

The AZB (Shazam): Where did the one window operation in Gwadar come from?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: we requested to Director General Gwadar that to facilitate a one window operation for investors and builders in Gwadar, keeping its revenue under control as clearance from the revenue and later approval from the GDA was a long process. Now, if anyone comes to the GDA and submits the documents and then takes his NOC, then the builder can play a vital role in the development of Gwadar, which has been confirmed by the present Gwadar Development Authority DG Mr. Shahzeb K. Kakar that Revenue Department will facilitate one-window operation by fully computerizing Gwadar. There is also a plan for foreign investors that will be brought in Gwadar. Pakistanis have also been asked to make offers while also facilitating construction within the master plan and private within the master plan. There are only a few projects that are more secure under the scheme.

The AZB (Shazam): What policy has the GDA made in Gwadar under the Private Scheme to complete the project as soon as possible?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: Gwadar Development Authority will mortgage 30% of the plots from private builders and the builders have also written that if the builders are defaulted, GDA Property will transfer their names and 30% will be transferred from the mortgages to the Allies. As soon as bookings are made, the GDA has obligated the builders to provide the GDA to the data of each allotment so that the GDA will ensure that the plot is sold more than once. In such a case, plots will be discouraged from being sold more than once. In this cities Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad be different because one plot is sold several times in these cities. Builders cannot think of selling more than one plot in several times in Gwadar. It make Zero percentage of fraud and no one can do fake work. And the GDA will upload all its details to its webpage as soon as you enter the name and plot number, its details will appear on the web page.

The AZB (Shazam): which Scheme is successful in Gwadar Private or Government?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: As far as the government scheme is concerned, the first step is to get permission from the government and then the funds will be allocated after this phase, the development work will start. Here the GDA has given Private Builder 3 years. During this time, the builders will be required to prepare the plan and give it to the Allies. As soon as far of the Corona virus is reduced, the Gwadar builders have to submit their drawing to the GDA. Similarly in the master plan, the difference of the ratio will be submitted after which the working drawing will be collected. Every 6 months the GDA will have to work on the site if the first 6 months is wasted and the second 6 months is also wasted. So the GDA will take over the society with a reminder or notice. The GDA will not give private builders more time than the stipulated time. In the event of a catastrophic disaster, nothing can be said. Now no private builders will have the opportunity to avoid it. In my view, Gwadar is one of the safest private societies. At that time, Gwadar rates are even higher than the cost of a platoon in Afghanistan. The cheapest property is currently in Gwadar. It is a good opportunity for investors to prefer investing in Gwadar. If the investors do not invest in Gwadar on such a good opportunity, they will lose their own in the future because in the future they will not get any property at this price. This is the perfect opportunity of the minute. Investors in the project have previously feared that the master plan was not coming today. The master plan has not arrived. The proposal has not been fulfilled. Citizens have feared why the master plan is delayed. The master plan of Gwadar was being developed in collaboration with the Chinese, not only Pakistan but Gwadar which was approved by the provincial and federal authorities. But today the work is in progress. Today, according to the master plan, Gwadar is 30% lush. Not seen anywhere else in Kastan. Today, Gwadar does not understand the importance of the facilities being provided in Gwadar. They will realize the importance of Gwadar in the future. 100% of the Afghan transit in the plan will be from Gwadar.

The AZB (Shazam): What role does FPCCI play in regarding Gwadar?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: Through the federation, we have suggested to the government that whatever large warehouses or showrooms of vehicles are imported through Dubai, they should be placed in Gwadar free zone so that they can sit in the free zone. The Chinese company has agreed to export it and they are ready to take the place In the future, we will invite them through the Federation and Gwadar Development Authority to build their own warehouses in the free zone because of tax is applied on Dudai vehicle warehouse so they will be encouraged by our invitation and they will definitely talk to us. Importance will also work if it would be 50% shipping lies in Gwadar Pakistan.

The AZB (Shazam): Are you satisfied with the work progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: Yes, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is working fast and more than that there is more work being done in Balochistan through CPEC project. The past government has preferred to work in Punjab through CPEC project. Although the work of the CPEC should start from Balochistan or Gwadar are the two points from which the work of the CPEC was to begin, but this did not happen. Now the important work is being started in Gwadar. The laying work is in the final phase which will end the water shortage in Gwadar like Dams. Gwadar Long Time Investment is our most dealers talk about short term saying that today it would be local but I think that Gwadar is for your children and if Gwadar is built then Pakistan will not be able to handle it. These are the projects that guarantee the economic development of the country through which Pakistan will become an Asian Tiger. In the future, Karachi and Hyderabad will become one city and the tallest buildings will be built between Karachi and Hyderabad.

The AZB (Shazam): Balochistan is a backward province as compared to other provinces what are the chances of its development?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: This can be said till Gwadar is active, but later this will not be true because in future people will have a tendency towards Gwadar. Chief Minister Balochistan establishes Coastal Development Authority for 700km coastal belt which has been set up to offer arrangements for bringing resort projects and planning for Tourists is also being allowed. There is no facility at Kand Malir in the next one year to get a great tourist project which will be made public. There will also be a project coming to Ormara. There will also be picnic points to be introduced at Star style, including Safari, Parks; Balochistan will look completely different in two to three years.

The AZB (Shazam): Are investors worried about Pakistan’s current economic situation?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: At present, Pakistan’s economic situation is not good as investors are scared. Some people are ready to invest but many of them are afraid for Institutions. I think businessmen or investors will be under pressure right now. The government will surely keep one end balance but do not let the businessman get intimidated but the business of any country runs from middle class when the middle class is over, the country will not run. The community is upset with the FBR’s hardships until the hardships are over and new investment is not possible.

The AZB (Shazam): To what extent did Pakistan’s economy suffer after the COVID-19?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: As far as the Corona virus is concerned, it has swept the economy around the world, but there are some policies for builders or investors in Pakistan that have pushed the construction sector down. The rate of interest can be increased unless the interest rate is significantly reduced by the State Bank. Why invest in property investor investing when he is getting good profit from sitting at home. In this context, today’s investor has been crippled, he does not need to investment and he will not take any risk which will result in no investment in the property. There are 72 industries associated with the construction industry and there are hundreds of small and large industries associated with it but when there is no employment, the unemployment will increase. At this time, it has become very difficult for the people to make their living unless the government didn’t give the benefit to the construction industry till cannot development. The construction industry will see improvement. The development of the construction industry will be seen only when revolutionary initiative by the government level to improve the construction industry then construction industry will see improvement.

What do you see the future of Gwadar after the GDA ban lifted in Gwadar?

Muhammad Aasif Mun: Half of my life has been spent in Gwadar since 2003 I have been working in Gwadar as the GDA is doing well at this time. In the past no one has done such a good job because of GDA DG Mr. Shahzeb K. Kakar is a very serious and intelligent man. A year ago, Gwadar was different and now Gwadar is seeing change every month. Work on the Marine Drive has been begun and 70% of the expressway has been completed, the Airport, Hospital and Power Plant will be completed in 2023. Gwadar will be completely changed and a new journey will begin. I understand that if the current GDA DG Mr. Shahzeb K. Kakar remains in this position for another three years, Gwadar will be completely changed and At that time, Gwadar is also developing with each passing day.

Like this: Like Loading...