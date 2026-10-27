Qatar Airways Partners with WestJet to Expand Connectivity Across Canada

Qatar Airways has announced a new codeshare partnership with Canadian airline WestJet. The agreement will expand travel options across Canada and improve connections for passengers travelling through the airlines’ networks.

Under the partnership, Qatar Airways will place its QR code on selected WestJet flights. The arrangement will give passengers more options for reaching destinations across Canada through Toronto and Montreal.

More Canadian Destinations for Passengers

Qatar Airways passengers will be able to connect through Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Montréal–Trudeau International Airport (YUL). From these hubs, they can access Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, St. John’s and Winnipeg.

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WestJet passengers will also gain access to Qatar Airways’ global network. The airline serves more than 170 business and leisure destinations worldwide. These include New Delhi, Nairobi, Singapore and Jeddah.

Qatar Airways Increases Canada Flights

The partnership complements Qatar Airways’ expansion in the Canadian market. From October 25, 2026, the airline plans to increase its weekly flights to Canada from 12 to 14.

Both Toronto and Montreal will have daily Qatar Airways services under the expanded schedule. The increase will strengthen the airline’s presence in Canada and provide passengers with more travel options.

Strengthening Global Airline Partnerships

Qatar Airways continues to develop partnerships with other airlines to expand its reach. The WestJet agreement adds to its portfolio of collaborations aimed at improving connectivity.

Through the codeshare arrangement, both airlines seek to make travel between Canada and international destinations more convenient. The partnership will also give passengers access to a wider range of destinations through their respective networks.

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