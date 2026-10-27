Engro Fertilizers, Mari Energies Sign MoU to Boost Farm Productivity and Community Development

Engro Fertilizers and Mari Energies partner to improve farm productivity and support local communities.

Mari Energies Limited and Engro Fertilizers Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to improve farm productivity and support local communities. The partnership aims to help farmers increase crop yields and incomes through quality agricultural inputs and balanced nutrient management.

The agreement will combine Mari Energies’ community development experience with Engro Fertilizers’ agricultural expertise. Both companies will jointly plan, implement and review programmes for farmers and communities in their areas of operation.

Focus on Agricultural Productivity

The partnership will promote better access to quality agricultural inputs. It will also encourage informed nutrient management practices to improve crop performance and support farmers’ livelihoods.

Metropolitan University Karachi Hosts BBA Final Year Project Showcase 2026

Through these initiatives, the companies aim to help farmers make better-informed decisions about crop nutrition. The collaboration also seeks to strengthen agricultural productivity and improve rural incomes.

Community Development Initiatives

Beyond agriculture, the MoU covers several areas of community development. These include education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning, vocational training and youth employability.

The partnership will also support healthcare and environmental sustainability. Sports, cultural activities and leadership programmes form part of its wider scope.

Mari Energies Highlights Partnership

Faheem Haider, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Mari Energies Limited, said the agreement would build on the company’s existing community development efforts.

He said supporting communities around the company’s operating areas had long been a priority. The partnership will combine Mari Energies’ community development experience with Engro Fertilizers’ agricultural expertise.

Haider added that both companies aim to help farmers improve productivity and income. They also intend to expand opportunities through education, youth employability, healthcare and sports.

Long-Term Community Impact

The initiative builds on Mari Energies’ work in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and infrastructure. The companies will use joint planning and programme reviews to assess progress.

Their collaboration aims to deliver measurable outcomes and establish a long-term approach to community development. It will focus on supporting farmers and improving opportunities for communities in the areas they serve.

Follow THE AZB