PTA takes up hacking software issue with WhatsApp management

Author Muhammad Saleem

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Friday it took up the difficulty of media reports concerning targeting of WhatsApp users with a hacking software from not only Pakistan but round the world.

“With regard to media reports regarding WhatsApp users being targeted worldwide including users from Pakistan with hacking software, PTA has haunted the matter with WhatsApp,” read the authority’s handout.

The PTA further said that it intended to retrieve data that was hacked from Pakistani users and also discuss remedial measures taken by WhatsApp to make sure an identical incident didn’t happen again.

“The public is suggested to upgrade the WhatsApp application to latest version and keep the device OS up so far in order to avoid such incidents. Affected individuals are requested to contact PTA at content-complaint@pta.gov.pk,” stated the PTA.

