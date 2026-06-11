The OpenAI report has raised concerns after the company said Chinese-speaking users attempted to use ChatGPT in political influence campaigns. The activity allegedly focused on US debates over tariffs and technology policy.

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The OpenAI report states that these efforts aimed to shape discussions around trade, AI infrastructure, and data centers. However, the company said the campaigns appeared to have limited impact.

OpenAI report details alleged propaganda use

OpenAI said it identified users generating slogans and cartoons related to US political issues. These materials were later shared on platforms such as X.

The OpenAI report suggests that some content criticized US trade and technology policies. Moreover, the company linked some activity to coordinated influence efforts.

China responds to OpenAI report claims

China responded through its embassy in Washington, stating it was not familiar with the research. Officials also rejected what they described as “groundless attacks or smears.”

Additionally, the embassy said China supports responsible AI development. Meanwhile, tensions over technology and data governance continue between the two countries.

OpenAI report links activity to AI policy debates

The OpenAI report also described attempts to influence discussions on US AI infrastructure. These debates include regulation of data centers and energy consumption concerns.

According to investigators, some content portrayed the AI industry as resource-intensive and harmful to citizens. Furthermore, these narratives appeared in multiple languages.

OpenAI report highlights use of generative AI

Researchers said the campaigns used AI tools to generate political slogans, cartoons, and comments. These materials were then distributed across online platforms.

xAI did not respond to requests for comment on the findings. Meanwhile, experts say AI-generated content is increasingly used in digital influence operations.

OpenAI report notes limited real-world impact

The OpenAI report concluded that the observed campaigns had little or no measurable impact. However, researchers warned that AI tools are lowering the cost of producing propaganda.

Ben Nimmo, an investigator at OpenAI, said it was ironic that AI tools were used to influence debates about AI policy. Moreover, he emphasized the growing complexity of online information manipulation.

OpenAI report raises global AI concerns

The OpenAI report highlights how generative AI is becoming part of geopolitical influence strategies. Additionally, similar concerns have been raised by researchers studying digital misinformation.

As AI tools become more accessible, experts warn that monitoring and regulation will become increasingly important. Meanwhile, governments continue to debate how to respond.