The OpenAI probe has been opened by a coalition of US state attorneys general, marking a new legal challenge for the artificial intelligence company.

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According to a source familiar with the matter, OpenAI was served with a subpoena on Friday. Moreover, the request covers a broad range of operations, including user engagement, advertising practices, and handling of sensitive data. As a result, the company now faces increased regulatory scrutiny.

OpenAI Probe Expands Regulatory Pressure

The subpoena was reportedly issued by the New York attorney general.

It seeks detailed documents related to OpenAI’s systems and internal policies. In addition, it includes questions about how the company manages data involving minors and older users.

Furthermore, regulators are examining deep learning models and internal safety frameworks. Therefore, the investigation extends across multiple technical and operational areas.

OpenAI Probe Focuses On User Safety

According to the source, the investigation also covers consumer and health-related data.

Authorities are reportedly reviewing how ChatGPT interacts with users and how it retains engagement. Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised about advertising practices and platform influence.

However, OpenAI has not publicly confirmed detailed responses beyond acknowledging cooperation.

OpenAI Probe Follows Legal Challenges

The OpenAI probe comes amid existing legal pressure on the company in the United States.

Florida has already filed a lawsuit alleging that ChatGPT misrepresented safety and harmed minors. In addition, a separate case in Canada involves claims related to harmful interactions involving a young user.

Consequently, OpenAI is facing multiple legal fronts at once.

OpenAI Response To Investigation

An OpenAI spokesperson stated that artificial intelligence is a powerful technology that requires responsible deployment.

The company said it works to ensure safe use of its systems and intends to engage constructively with regulators. Moreover, it emphasized that it takes concerns from state attorneys general seriously.

However, the company did not comment on specific details of the subpoena.

OpenAI IPO Plans Add Pressure

The investigation comes as OpenAI reportedly prepares for a potential initial public offering.

According to reports, the company has confidentially filed for an IPO in the United States. As a result, valuation expectations and regulatory scrutiny have increased.

Therefore, the timing of the probe adds further attention to OpenAI’s corporate and legal position.