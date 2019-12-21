Tania Aidrus PayPal
SCI-TECH

PayPal and cryptocurrency will be launched in Pakistan: Tania Aidrus

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Tania Aidrus, Head of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Initiative ‘Digital Pakistan‘ Pledged to Bring Paypal in the Country. Tania Said That She Will Play Role in Solving the Problems of Freelancers Because of the Absence of Paypal in-country, an American Company Operating Worldwide That Support Online Money Transfer.

“We Don’t Have Any Champions of Ours in Paypal and It Isn’t Straightforward to Deliver It Within the Nation.”

Addressing at Usman Institute of Technology She Said

Tania Aidrus Said That in Order to Bring Paypal to Pakistan First We Have to Establish Our Connection With Different Nations. She Said That Paypal Needs a 100 Percent Guarantee of Its Safety in Any Country.

“We Need to Give Them an Assurance That if They Come Here, We Will Understand Their Issues of Compliance. We Will Start Engaging Them in a Way That Will Be Understandable to Them.”

When Youtube Was Blocked in Pakistan She Was Youtube’s Country Manager of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Srilanka. She Recalled That Time and Said That Pakistan Wanted to Remove Controversial Content From Youtube but Youtube Wanted a Local Domain for Pakistan First.

The Issue Was Not Resolved Because of the Lack of Properly Authorized Infrastructure. She stated: “there’s a Regulation Referred to as Middleman Legal Responsibility Safety Which Protects Platforms or Something That Has User-generated Content Material.”

Tania Said That the State Can’t Arrest the Staff of Youtube and Google for Controversial Content and if They Don’t Have Authorized Provision These Platforms Stop Working There.

Tania Explained That Almost Three Years Were Wasted in the Debate Between Pakistan and Youtube Over Controversial Content but Later the Issue Was Resolved After Both Sides Agree With the Demands of Each Other.

She Also Talked About the Cryptocurrency Which is Blocked in Pakistan. Furthermore, She Mentioned That Only 20% of Pakistanis Have Bank Accounts but in India, 80% of People Have Bank Accounts.

“we Have to Deliver Long-lasting Modifications to Pakistan. We Want Our Expertise to Remain in Pakistan. We Have to Reverse the Mind Drain. If We Maintain Shedding Our Prime Expertise, We Can’t Count on Any Good.” With the Assistance of Know-how College Students, Girls Can Begin Their Startups Sitting at House, She Stated. Know-how Gives Alternatives and Web Provides Data, She Vowed to Bring Change in Pakistan.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
SCI-TECH

Apple CEO Tim Cook defends new iPhones pricing

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

A week ago, Apple administrators revealed three new iPhones at its Cupertino central station in California – the tech monster’s greatest and most costly iPhones to date. The Xs begins at $999 while the Xs Max has a $1,099 sticker price. Apple additionally appeared what the organization portrayed as the “reasonable” iPhone XR, at $749. […]
SCI-TECH

Minister IT announces to introduce 5G in Country

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday hinted at introducing 5G (5th Generation) service next year saying it would attract huge foreign investment. The country has already been successfully experiencing 3G and 4G mobile broadband technology and the number of users are increasing with each passing day. “We need […]
SCI-TECH

Are you paying too much for your broadband?

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Slow speeds, rising prices and router failures have long been common gripes of broadband users in the UK. Added to that, it seems likely that millions are being charged too much for their service. A new push for customers to avoid unnecessary price increases was launched by the communications regulator last week when Ofcom proposed […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.