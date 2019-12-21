KARACHI – Tania Aidrus, Head of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Initiative ‘Digital Pakistan‘ Pledged to Bring Paypal in the Country. Tania Said That She Will Play Role in Solving the Problems of Freelancers Because of the Absence of Paypal in-country, an American Company Operating Worldwide That Support Online Money Transfer.

“We Don’t Have Any Champions of Ours in Paypal and It Isn’t Straightforward to Deliver It Within the Nation.” Addressing at Usman Institute of Technology She Said

Tania Aidrus Said That in Order to Bring Paypal to Pakistan First We Have to Establish Our Connection With Different Nations. She Said That Paypal Needs a 100 Percent Guarantee of Its Safety in Any Country.

“We Need to Give Them an Assurance That if They Come Here, We Will Understand Their Issues of Compliance. We Will Start Engaging Them in a Way That Will Be Understandable to Them.”

When Youtube Was Blocked in Pakistan She Was Youtube’s Country Manager of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Srilanka. She Recalled That Time and Said That Pakistan Wanted to Remove Controversial Content From Youtube but Youtube Wanted a Local Domain for Pakistan First.

The Issue Was Not Resolved Because of the Lack of Properly Authorized Infrastructure. She stated: “there’s a Regulation Referred to as Middleman Legal Responsibility Safety Which Protects Platforms or Something That Has User-generated Content Material.”

Tania Said That the State Can’t Arrest the Staff of Youtube and Google for Controversial Content and if They Don’t Have Authorized Provision These Platforms Stop Working There.

Tania Explained That Almost Three Years Were Wasted in the Debate Between Pakistan and Youtube Over Controversial Content but Later the Issue Was Resolved After Both Sides Agree With the Demands of Each Other.

She Also Talked About the Cryptocurrency Which is Blocked in Pakistan. Furthermore, She Mentioned That Only 20% of Pakistanis Have Bank Accounts but in India, 80% of People Have Bank Accounts.

“we Have to Deliver Long-lasting Modifications to Pakistan. We Want Our Expertise to Remain in Pakistan. We Have to Reverse the Mind Drain. If We Maintain Shedding Our Prime Expertise, We Can’t Count on Any Good.” With the Assistance of Know-how College Students, Girls Can Begin Their Startups Sitting at House, She Stated. Know-how Gives Alternatives and Web Provides Data, She Vowed to Bring Change in Pakistan.

