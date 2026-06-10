Cyber Resilience has become a critical priority for organizations across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA). Mastercard’s inaugural Cyber Pulse Report reveals a changing threat landscape and highlights why businesses must strengthen their defenses against growing cyber risks.

Moreover, the report shows that cybercrime activity increased in early 2026 following a period of geopolitical instability. As digital economies expand, organizations face increasing pressure to protect operations, maintain customer trust, and ensure economic continuity.

Mastercard Cyber Resilience Findings Across EEMEA

Mastercard released its first Cyber Pulse Report to provide a detailed view of cyber threats affecting the EEMEA region over the past year. The report combines threat intelligence from Mastercard’s Cyber Insights platform with cyber health assessments from RiskRecon.

In addition, the findings include intelligence from Recorded Future, a cybersecurity company acquired by Mastercard in December 2024. The combined data helps organizations better understand emerging threats and evolving risk patterns.

The report translates complex cyber risks into practical insights. Consequently, businesses and governments can make informed decisions to strengthen operational stability and long-term digital trust.

Mastercard Cyber Pulse Report Reveals Financial Impact

The report highlights the growing financial consequences of cyber incidents. According to research cited from IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East reached nearly US$7.29 million per incident.

Furthermore, this figure is approximately 64% higher than the global average. As a result, cybersecurity is no longer solely an IT concern. It has become a board-level issue that directly affects business continuity and financial performance.

Organizations increasingly recognize that strong Cyber Resilience strategies can reduce disruption and improve recovery capabilities after cyber incidents.

Cyber Resilience Trends Show Rising Threat Activity

The Cyber Pulse Report found that cybercrime increased across the region during early 2026. The findings reportedly indicate that financially motivated and disruptive activities account for 71% of observed cybercrime throughout EEMEA.

This trend underscores the importance of moving beyond basic awareness programs. Instead, organizations need continuous monitoring, proactive defense measures, and long-term resilience planning.

Meanwhile, governments and private-sector leaders continue investing in cybersecurity frameworks designed to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen digital infrastructure.

Selin Bahadirli Highlights Cyber Resilience Importance

Selin Bahadirli, Executive Vice President Services for EEMEA at Mastercard, stated that cyber resilience is closely linked to business resilience and operational wellbeing.

According to the interview statement, she emphasized the importance of adopting a proactive and integrated cybersecurity approach while maintaining consistent vigilance. She also noted that Mastercard remains committed to providing partners and customers with intelligence, tools, and expertise to navigate an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations across EEMEA face growing pressure to enhance their security posture. Therefore, strengthening Cyber Resilience remains essential for protecting digital assets, maintaining economic continuity, and supporting trust in the digital economy.