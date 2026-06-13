The Anthropic AI company shut down access to its most advanced models after a US government export control directive.

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The order targeted Fable 5 and Mythos 5 and restricted access for foreign nationals. Moreover, Anthropic confirmed it would comply with the directive while it reviews the decision. As a result, users across regions lost access to the models.

US Order Restricts Anthropic AI Access

The US Commerce Department issued an export control directive that required immediate action.

It instructed Anthropic to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for foreign nationals. In addition, officials linked the decision to national security concerns involving potential misuse.

Furthermore, regulators raised concerns about model “jailbreaking” and cybersecurity applications. Therefore, authorities focused on how advanced AI systems could expose software vulnerabilities.

Anthropic AI Removes Models Worldwide

Anthropic disabled both models globally to comply with the order.

The company confirmed that Fable 5 and Mythos 5 no longer remain available to users. Meanwhile, AWS also removed access across its infrastructure after receiving the request.

In addition, Anthropic clarified that other models continue to operate normally.

National Security Concerns Drive Decision

The US government flagged risks linked to advanced AI capabilities.

Officials warned that frontier models could support sophisticated cyberattacks if misused. Moreover, they emphasized cybersecurity risks in complex systems such as banking infrastructure.

However, Anthropic said it received only limited verbal evidence regarding a potential jailbreak scenario. The company questioned whether that justification supported a full suspension.

US Anthropic Dispute Intensifies

The decision adds strain to the relationship between Anthropic and US regulators.

Earlier disagreements emerged over military applications of AI systems. Those tensions already pushed both sides into closer scrutiny and regulatory debate.

In addition, Anthropic continues preparations for a possible IPO, which increases pressure on governance and compliance decisions.

AI Regulation Debate Expands

The Anthropic AI case highlights growing tension between innovation and regulation.

Experts warn that frontier models may accelerate cyber threats if attackers exploit them. At the same time, critics argue that broad restrictions may slow down AI development and deployment.

Therefore, governments and companies continue to struggle over appropriate safety thresholds.

Anthropic Seeks Clarification

Anthropic said it believes the order may rely on a misunderstanding of the risk level.

The company stated it is working to restore access where possible under compliance rules. It also warned that similar actions across the industry could slow future AI releases significantly.

However, US authorities confirmed that the export control directive remains active.