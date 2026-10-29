PSO Sales rose 17.8% in Q1 FY27, while Pakistan State Oil’s market share increased to 45.9%.

Pakistan State Oil reports profit after tax of Rs25.56 billion as petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and lubricant sales grow amid regional supply disruptions.

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) recorded 17.8% year-on-year growth in petroleum sales during the first quarter of fiscal year 2026–27 (Q1 FY27), more than double the industry’s 7.1% growth. The company also increased its overall market share by 4.2 percentage points to 45.9%.

PSO said it maintained fuel supplies across Pakistan despite geopolitical tensions, regional shipping disruptions and volatile international oil prices. Its operations supported the transport, agriculture, industrial, aviation and power sectors.

PSO Reports Higher Profit in Q1 FY27

PSO posted a profit after tax of Rs25.56 billion for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs9.39 billion in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to Rs54.44 from Rs20.00.

The company attributed the improved performance to higher sales volumes and a stronger product mix, partly offset by increased finance costs.

At the consolidated level, PSO’s share in the group’s profit after tax reached Rs29.42 billion, with earnings per share of Rs62.66. This figure included the contribution of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL).

Asif Baigmohamed, Chairman of PSO’s Board of Management, congratulated the board, management, employees and shareholders on the results.

“It is a distinct honour for this Board to have presided over a tenure in which the Company’s profitability has risen by several hundred per cent. This achievement reflects the collective commitment and steadfast confidence of all our stakeholders,” he said.

CEO Highlights Sales and Market Share Growth

Jawwad Ahmed Cheema, CEO of PSO, said the company had expanded faster than the overall market while maintaining fuel availability during a period of significant regional supply disruption.

He attributed the market-share gains to customer confidence and the efforts of PSO employees, who continued operations while prioritising safety.

The company reported growth across several major petroleum product categories during the quarter.

Petrol, Diesel and Aviation Fuel Sales Increase

Motor gasoline sales rose 23.2% to 968,000 metric tonnes (MT), while high-speed diesel sales increased 12.8% to 759,000 MT. PSO reported diesel growth despite a contraction in national diesel demand.

Aviation fuel sales climbed 15.5%. The company supplied 99.6% of the Jet A-1 market, according to its results. Lubricant sales also increased by 17.4% to 9,970 MT.

These gains contributed to PSO’s overall sales growth and higher market share during the quarter.

PSO Maintains Supplies Amid Regional Disruptions

To support domestic fuel availability, PSO imported 16 cargoes of petroleum products totalling 756,000 MT. It also uplifted 1.019 million MT of motor gasoline and high-speed diesel from local refineries.

The company said it coordinated imports with domestic supplies and used available sourcing options to maintain nationwide fuel availability.

PSO also managed Pakistan’s long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply portfolio during a period of supplier force majeure. It worked with the government to help safeguard supplies to the power and gas sectors.

New Oman Agreement Expands Fuel Sourcing Options

After the quarter ended, PSO signed a government-to-government sale and purchase agreement with Oman’s OQ Trading.

The agreement broadens Pakistan’s fuel-sourcing options and aims to strengthen the resilience of the country’s energy supply chain.

PSO’s Q1 FY27 performance reflects higher petroleum sales, increased market share and continued supply operations during regional disruption. The company’s subsequent agreement with OQ Trading adds another option for managing Pakistan’s energy supply requirements.

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