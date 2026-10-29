Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 at Manora Beach, Karachi, hosted by Pakistan Navy with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation

The five-day championship at Manora Beach runs from October 28 to November 1, bringing together athletes and promoting sports, maritime awareness and coastal tourism.

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is hosting the National Beach Volleyball Championship 2026 at Manora Beach, Karachi, from October 28 to November 1, in collaboration with the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF).

Rear Admiral Muhammad Umair, Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, attended the opening ceremony as the chief guest. Senior officials of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation also participated in the event.

The championship highlights Pakistan Navy’s efforts to promote sports, encourage youth participation and raise awareness of the country’s maritime heritage. It also aims to showcase Pakistan’s coastline as a destination for coastal tourism and recreational activities.

Promoting Beach Volleyball and Youth Participation

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shah Naeem Zafar, Secretary General of the Pakistan Volleyball Federation, and Shahid Masood, Joint Secretary of the PVF, highlighted the championship’s importance in promoting beach volleyball across the country.

They noted that the competition provides athletes with a national-level platform to demonstrate their skills, gain competitive experience and contribute to the sport’s development.

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Highlighting Pakistan’s Coastal Potential

The event also reflects the potential of Pakistan’s coastline for sports, tourism and recreational activities. By hosting sporting events at Manora Beach, Pakistan Navy aims to encourage greater public engagement with the country’s maritime environment.

The championship further promotes sportsmanship and cooperation between military and civilian institutions.

Through initiatives such as the National Beach Volleyball Championship 2026, Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Volleyball Federation seek to support athletic development, expand opportunities for young players and highlight Pakistan’s maritime heritage.

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