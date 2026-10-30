P@SHA Delegation Opens Nordic Market Opportunities for Pakistan’s IT Industry

The P@SHA delegation explores business and technology partnerships at Oslo Innovation Week 2026 in Norway.

The Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) has led a delegation of around 30 technology leaders, founders and innovators to Oslo Innovation Week 2026 in Norway.

The four-day visit aimed to create new business opportunities for Pakistan’s IT industry across the Nordic region. Delegates held meetings with investors, startups, enterprise leaders and policymakers to explore partnerships, joint ventures and cross-border collaboration.

Led by P@SHA Director of Marketing and Outreach Kheezran Khan, the delegation engaged with Norway’s innovation ecosystem. Participants are now following up on business leads and potential partnerships developed during the visit.

Pakistani Tech Leaders Explore Nordic Opportunities

Oslo Innovation Week featured more than 100 specialised sessions. P@SHA delegates connected with organisations working in artificial intelligence, deep technology, clean technology, health technology and the blue economy.

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A key event was a bilateral business networking session at the Storting, Norway’s Parliament. Pakistani technology leaders met Norwegian business executives and policymakers to discuss long-term digital trade opportunities.

The delegation presented Pakistan’s capabilities in AI, software engineering, enterprise automation and sustainable technology. It also explored venture partnerships, joint research and development, and talent-sharing models.

These discussions focused on helping European companies expand their operations by working with Pakistani engineering teams.

P@SHA Targets $15 Billion in IT Exports by FY2031

P@SHA Chairman Dr Shoab Ahmed Khan described the Norway mission as part of the association’s Strategy 2031.

“Oslo Innovation Week is a deliberate step in P@SHA’s Strategy 2031, which aims to triple the IT sector’s export contribution to Pakistan, to $15 billion by FY2031,” he said.

Khan said achieving this target would require Pakistan to enter new markets with strategies tailored to each region.

He noted that Nordic countries had strong positions in digital transformation, sustainability and deep technology. These markets, he said, valued quality, trust and long-term partnerships.

By connecting Pakistani software houses directly with Norwegian businesses and investors, P@SHA aims to move beyond traditional hourly outsourcing.

Khan said the association wanted to encourage higher-value partnerships in AI, fintech and green technology. He added that the response from participants in Oslo reflected the strength of Pakistan’s engineering talent.

Export Expansion and Talent Development

P@SHA said the mission supported two of its three strategic objectives: Export Expansion and Ecosystem and Talent.

The visit also advanced Global Market Access, a key foundation of the association’s strategy. This approach focuses on diversifying Pakistan’s IT exports, building a stronger national technology brand and tailoring international outreach to regional markets.

P@SHA to Pursue Business Leads

P@SHA will follow up on the connections established in Oslo through its Brand and Global Outreach and Digital Export and Growth committees.

The association aims to convert introductions into commercial contracts, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities.

The initiative forms part of wider efforts to expand Pakistan’s technology presence internationally and build stronger links with high-growth digital markets.

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