Singapore Foreign Minister Meets Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, met Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, changing regional and global security dynamics and opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan and Singapore Discuss Regional Security

Both sides exchanged views on regional peace and stability. They also stressed the importance of continued engagement and cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Singapore. He emphasised stronger institutional links and constructive engagement to promote regional peace, stability and security.

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Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s interest in further strengthening bilateral ties.

He also appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

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The meeting highlighted the two countries’ shared interest in maintaining dialogue and expanding cooperation on regional and international issues.

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