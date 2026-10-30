Chery Master Pakistan Takes Customers to China for Global User Summit 2026

Chery Master Pakistan took a group of its customers to Wuhu, China, from October 18 to 24 for the Chery International User Summit 2026.

The visit offered Pakistani customers an opportunity to explore the company’s global developments, latest technologies and family-focused innovations.

A major highlight came on October 21 at Chery Brand Night. A Pakistani customer received the Brand Co-creation Star Award and the Global Referral Star Award.

Representatives from 20 countries attended the ceremony. The recognition placed the Pakistani customer among members of Chery’s international user community.

Chery Showcases New Models and Technologies

During the summit, Chery presented its philosophy, “Together. For Family.” through vehicle launches, technology demonstrations, safety tests and customer activities.

One of the main attractions was the global debut of the Tiggo V Super Hybrid. The concept combines the space of an SUV, the practicality of an MPV and the utility of a pickup.

Chery also demonstrated its safety standards through a public crash test. During the Chery Brand Safety Challenge, the Tiggo Super Hybrid underwent an impact test at 50 km/h.

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According to the company, the inspection showed an intact passenger compartment and no fuel leakage. The airbags and seatbelt pretensioners deployed, while the emergency flashers activated.

Chery also highlighted the model’s reported five-star ratings from C-NCAP, Euro NCAP, ANCAP and ASEAN NCAP.

Its listed safety features include a cage-type body structure with more than 60 per cent high-strength steel, eight airbags and advanced driver-assistance systems.

The company further cited its No. 1 ranking among Chinese domestic automotive brands in J.D. Power’s Quality Study for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026.

Chery Expands Its Global and Pakistani Presence

Chery has more than 20 million users across over 130 countries and regions. The company also says it has remained China’s leading passenger-vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.

The latest customer visit follows Chery Master Pakistan’s initiative in March 2026. At that time, the company took five Pakistani automotive opinion leaders to China to explore its products and technologies.

In Pakistan, Chery Master Pakistan has expanded its vehicle lineup through Master Auto Engineering. The company introduced the Tiggo 7 PHEV, Tiggo 8 PHEV and Tiggo 9 PHEV within less than four months.

It also launched the all-electric Chery Q, adding another option for buyers interested in electric mobility.

Customer Support and Dealership Network

Chery Master Pakistan has also focused on customer engagement and after-sales services.

Through its “Most Beautiful Family” campaign, the company awarded 10 customers complimentary Periodic Preventive Maintenance services for up to two years.

The company currently operates 14 3S dealerships across Pakistan. It plans to expand the network to 20 dealerships by 2027