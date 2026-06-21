Romania captured attention at the Francophonie Film Festival 2026 in Karachi with a special screening of Warboy, showcasing the country’s cinematic storytelling and strengthening cultural connections with Pakistan.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and Chief Operating Officer of the Pakistan Romania Business Council, represented Romania at the event alongside Mashal Tareen, PRBC Regional Lead AI, during the Romanian film screening.

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The Romanian showcase featured Warboy, director Marian Cri?an’s fifth feature film. The 85-minute production combines adventure, war drama and western elements, earning recognition from audiences across Europe.

The film presents a deeply human portrayal of difficult historical periods while highlighting youth resilience and the enduring connection between families and homeland. These themes resonated strongly with both Pakistani and international audiences attending the festival.

Addressing the gathering, Atif Farooqi said it was an honour to represent Romania at the Francophonie Film Festival in Karachi and share a film that reflects the strength, resilience and spirit of the Romanian people.

He said cultural events create opportunities for dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding and bring people and nations closer through cinema.

Farooqi also thanked Emmanuel Breurec, Director of Alliance Française de Karachi, for organising the festival and supporting cultural diplomacy between Romania, Pakistan and the wider Francophone community.

The festival featured films from eight Francophone nations and offered audiences an opportunity to experience diverse cinematic traditions and storytelling.

Romania’s participation marked another step in expanding cultural engagement and supporting the broader relationship between Romania and Pakistan, including growing people-to-people and economic cooperation.