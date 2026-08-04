Pakistan's declining foreign investment highlights the urgent need for structural economic reforms.

Business leader Malik Muhammad Bostan says sustainable economic growth depends on governance reforms, policy stability and a more investor-friendly business environment.

Foreign Investment in Pakistan continues to weaken despite improvements in several key economic indicators, raising concerns about the country’s long-term investment climate. In an opinion article, business leader Malik Muhammad Bostan argues that sustainable economic stability will remain out of reach unless Pakistan undertakes deep structural reforms to restore investor confidence.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s latest Monthly Economic Outlook, foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 30.9% during FY2025-26, dropping from $2.477 billion to $1.636 billion. In June 2026 alone, net FDI stood at just $13.5 million, highlighting the challenges Pakistan faces in attracting overseas capital despite signs of macroeconomic improvement.

More than 100 words into the article – Foreign Investment remains under pressure even as exports increased by 4.6% to $30.8 billion, workers’ remittances rose 8.6%, foreign exchange reserves strengthened and inflation eased. Bostan argues that investors look beyond economic statistics. Instead, they prioritise governance, policy consistency, institutional credibility and regulatory transparency before committing long-term capital.

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Why Investors Remain Cautious

Bostan says global investors avoid uncertainty more than risk. He believes Pakistan’s complex bureaucracy, inconsistent tax policies, slow judicial system and overlapping government regulations discourage investment decisions.

Moreover, several multinational companies have reduced their operations or exited Pakistan in recent years. Their departure has resulted in the loss of foreign capital, advanced technology, management expertise, research capabilities and thousands of skilled jobs.

Administrative Barriers Hurt Investment

The article notes that investors still need numerous licences, no-objection certificates (NOCs) and regulatory approvals before launching new projects.

As a result, delays increase project costs and discourage business expansion. Imported machinery often remains stuck at ports for extended periods, while financing expenses continue to rise before operations even begin.

Bostan also criticises the Federal Board of Revenue’s taxation policies, arguing that repeated tax measures have placed additional burdens on compliant taxpayers instead of broadening the national tax base.

Learning from Global Success

According to the article, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Rwanda have attracted substantial investment by simplifying regulations and introducing digital one-window systems.

Furthermore, these reforms allow investors to secure approvals within days rather than months, improving transparency and reducing administrative delays.

Roadmap for Reform

Bostan recommends establishing an autonomous One-Window Digital Investment Authority that integrates federal and provincial institutions into a single digital platform.

He also calls for fully operational Special Economic Zones, regionally competitive energy prices, stable industrial tariff policies and stronger coordination between government agencies.

In addition, he urges authorities to establish specialised commercial courts to resolve business disputes quickly and harmonise federal and provincial regulations to eliminate conflicting decisions.

Overseas Pakistanis Can Play a Key Role

The article also highlights the investment potential of overseas Pakistanis, who possess financial resources, international business experience and global networks.

Bostan argues that transparent policies, efficient governance and dedicated investment incentives could encourage the diaspora to contribute more significantly to Pakistan’s economic development.

Restoring Investor Confidence

Bostan concludes that attracting Foreign Investment requires more than promotional conferences and official statements.

Instead, Pakistan must implement meaningful structural reforms, embrace digital governance and create a transparent, predictable and accountable business environment. He believes these measures are essential to restore investor confidence, increase exports, generate employment and achieve sustainable economic growth.

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