HEADLINEWORLD

Coronavirus outbreak: Ten more dies in the UK,1,140 cases now confirmed

Web Desk 4 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute
Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON – Coronavirus outbreak Ten more people have died after being diagnosed with, with 1,140 cases now confirmed in the UK.

It is the largest number of deaths announced on a single day since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak and brings the UK’s total number of fatalities to 21.

In Ireland, a second patient with the virus died as the number of confirmed cases rose to 129 on Saturday.

The number of people testing positive for the infection in the UK was up by 342 from 798 at the same time on Friday.

The 10 new UK victims were all aged over 60 and were in “the at-risk groups”, said Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.

They were being cared for by nine trusts including Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, North Middlesex, and Chester.

Tags

Web Desk

Related Articles

The Body Shop Launch their website

January 5, 2019
Mark Siegel

World community ‘deaf and dumb’ to the occupation of Kashmir, says Mark Siegel

April 10, 2019

Imran Khan Desires to Take Oath in Public Place

July 29, 2018

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair resigns

July 28, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: