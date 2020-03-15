Coronavirus outbreak: Ten more dies in the UK,1,140 cases now confirmed

LONDON – Coronavirus outbreak Ten more people have died after being diagnosed with, with 1,140 cases now confirmed in the UK.

It is the largest number of deaths announced on a single day since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak and brings the UK’s total number of fatalities to 21.

In Ireland, a second patient with the virus died as the number of confirmed cases rose to 129 on Saturday.

The number of people testing positive for the infection in the UK was up by 342 from 798 at the same time on Friday.

The 10 new UK victims were all aged over 60 and were in “the at-risk groups”, said Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England.

They were being cared for by nine trusts including Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, North Middlesex, and Chester.

