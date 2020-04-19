BUSINESS

PM has saved ailing economy by cutting interest rate to single digit: KATI

Theazb Web Desk 14 hours ago
0 1 Less than a minute

KARACHI – President of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Sheikh Umer Rehan , Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikram Rajput and Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain applauded the reduction of Interest to single digit and other initiatives of  Prime Minister Imran Khan for the revival of economy and industry during crisis accrued due to Coronavirus pandemic. 

Sheikh Umer Rehan said that decision made by PM Khan have saved the national economy before it would have gone on ventilator. He mentioned that KATI has already suggested to bring interest rates to single digit and finally the sanity prevails and State Bank has done a timely decision. He also lauded the incentive package announced by State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate salaries and wages of industrial workers. “ However to make these incentive more effective  this repayment facility should be interest free and minimum duration for the repayments should be extended to four years” he added.

President Sheikh Umer Rehan said that federal  government has taken the timely decision of resuming industrial and business activities and the community welcomed it. He said that during these troubled time continuation of industry and paying the workers their salary and wages should be consider a national service and government should facilitate us to perform this duty. He assured that in under the leadership of association’s patron in chief SM Muneer to support every move of government for the betterment of country.  

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

High Time to Capitalize Huge potential Market of China – Export of Pakistani Potatoes

January 16, 2019

Eighteen Hosts Its International Launch in London, at The Dorchester

July 9, 2018

NBP employees donate One-Day Basic Salary for Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam-2018

July 12, 2018

“Pakistan’s first Twin Otter 400 to be operated by ASSL”

August 3, 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: