Syed Turab Shah Founder President AZB Global Trade & Exhibitions, grieved over demise of Ali Suleman Habib.

Founder President AZB Global Trade & Exhibitions/ USPAK Trade Development Council/ Former Deputy Convenor FPCCI Central Standing committee corporate relations and communications, Director Sales and Marketing Daily Ausaf, Syed Turab Shah has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on sad demise of Chairman Indus Motor Company Ali Suleman Habib.

Ali Habib was a respected business man and active figure in the automotive industry. He said that Ali Habib played a very important role as Chairman of Pakistan Business Council and most recently as Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

He prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the deceased soul in peace and give highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give courage to deceased family to bear this loss.

