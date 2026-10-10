October 10, 2026

Pakistan-UK Cultural Festival Planned in London for 2027

Web Desk October 10, 2026

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik and Nadeem Hayat meet ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah to celebrate 80 years of bilateral relations

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik and Nadeem Hayat meeting Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Mohammad Ahmed Shah over the 2027 Pakistan-UK cultural festival.

Baroness Nosheena Mobarik and Nadeem Hayat meet ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah to discuss the planned Pakistan-UK cultural festival in London in 2027.

KARACHI: Baroness Nosheena Mobarik (CBE, TI) and Nadeem Hayat, visiting from the United Kingdom, met with Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) President Mohammad Ahmed Shah to discuss plans for a grand cultural festival in London in 2027.
The two sides have joined hands to organise the festival to mark the 80th anniversary of Pakistan-UK relations and showcase Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to international audiences.
The proposed event aims to highlight Pakistan’s diverse traditions, arts, literature, music and cultural identity while strengthening people-to-people connections between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
The initiative is expected to provide a platform for cultural exchange, promote Pakistan’s creative talent and celebrate the longstanding ties between the two countries.
The planned festival in London will form part of efforts to commemorate eight decades of Pakistan-UK relations through cultural collaboration and greater international engagement.

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