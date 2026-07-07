Philately: Pakistan’s Arif Balgamwala Wins Historic Gold at Macao 2026 World Stamp Exhibition

Veteran philatelist becomes the first Pakistani to secure a Five-Frame Gold Medal at a world stamp exhibition, marking a landmark achievement for the country’s philatelic community.

Philately reached a historic milestone for Pakistan as renowned businessman and philatelist M. Arif Balgamwala, T.I., became the first Pakistani to win a Gold Medal in the prestigious Five-Frame category at the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition. His award-winning exhibit, “British India Stamps Overprints Pakistan 1947–1949,” also made him the first philatelist in the world to receive a Five-Frame Gold Medal for this specialised collection.

The achievement marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s 79-year history and strengthens the country’s presence on the international philatelic stage. Experts and collectors have described the victory as a milestone that showcases Pakistan’s growing contribution to global stamp research and competitive exhibitions.

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Balgamwala’s success in Macao follows another major international honour earlier this year. At the Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition, he received a Gold Medal for his exhibit, “Pakistan Overprints on India Stationery 1947–1949,” further reinforcing his standing among the world’s leading philatelists.

He also achieved another historic first by becoming the first Pakistani to earn a place in the Court of Honor at the Boston World Stamp Expo 2026 in the United States. The distinction is one of the highest recognitions awarded to outstanding exhibitors in international philately.

With three World Gold Medals in 2026, including the landmark Five-Frame Gold Medal in Macao, and his induction into the Court of Honor, Balgamwala has set a new benchmark for Pakistani philately. His achievements have earned widespread praise from collectors and experts, who say they will inspire a new generation of Pakistani philatelists to compete successfully on the global stage.

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