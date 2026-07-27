Britanic Ship Greece recovers the lookout bell, navigation lamp, binoculars, and other relics from the wreck of HMHS Britannic, the Titanic’s sister ship, for future museum display.

Britanic Ship, the Titanic’s sister ship, has revealed a remarkable collection of historic artefacts after Greece completed a deep-sea recovery mission more than a century after the vessel sank during the First World War.

Although divers carried out the operation in May 2026, Greek authorities officially announced the recovery on Monday. British historian Simon Mills, founder of the Britannic Foundation, organized the expedition.

Historic Artefacts Recovered

An 11-member team of professional deep-sea divers used closed-circuit equipment to explore the wreck in the Aegean Sea. They carefully lifted several artefacts to the surface using inflatable air bags.

The recovered items include the ship’s lookout bell, a port-side navigation lamp, passenger binoculars, ceramic tiles from the Turkish baths, and equipment from first- and second-class cabins. Divers also recovered an intact porcelain washbasin despite years of marine growth.

Conservation Work Underway

Conservation teams immediately cleaned the artefacts to remove marine organisms. They then transferred the collection to the laboratories of the Ephorate of Underwater Antiquities in Athens for preservation.

However, divers could not recover every identified object. Some artefacts were too fragile, while others remained difficult to access on the seabed.

Museum Display Planned

The restored collection will eventually go on display at the National Museum of Underwater Antiquities in Piraeus. The artefacts will form part of a permanent exhibition dedicated to the First World War.

The Story Behind HMHS Britannic

HMHS Britannic was the third Olympic-class liner built by the White Star Line, alongside RMS Titanic and RMS Olympic. During the First World War, the British Admiralty converted the ship into a hospital vessel.

On November 21, 1916, the Britannic struck a German naval mine near the Greek island of Kea. The ship sank in less than an hour.

There were 1,065 people on board. Thirty people lost their lives, most after two lifeboats drifted into the ship’s rotating propellers.

A Significant Maritime Discovery

The latest recovery mission gives historians and conservation experts a rare opportunity to preserve one of the world’s most important maritime relics. Furthermore, the artefacts offer valuable insights into naval history and the legacy of the First World War.

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