Fisheries Sector: Sindh Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani Visits SBC Group to Discuss Export Growth

Fisheries Sector development was the focus of a meeting as Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, visited the SBC Group Head Office at Karachi Fisheries. The discussions centred on improving harbour conditions, expanding exports and supporting future growth in Pakistan’s fisheries industry.

During the visit, SBC Group officials briefed the minister on the company’s operations and outlined its plans for future expansion. Participants also discussed measures to improve operational efficiency at Karachi Fisheries Harbour and enhance the sector’s contribution to the national economy through increased exports.

The meeting was attended by Zahid Khemtio, Managing Director of the Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority, along with representatives from the Works & Services Department and other government agencies.

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Muhammad Ali Malkani reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening the fisheries and livestock sectors. He conveyed the backing of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Federal Government for projects designed to promote industry growth and improve export performance.

As part of the visit, SBC Group presented a commemorative shield to the minister in appreciation of his support for the sector.

The visit underscored the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in modernising Pakistan’s fisheries industry, improving infrastructure and increasing the country’s export competitiveness.

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